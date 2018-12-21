Janadriyah: Weeks-long Saudi cultural festival to promote world peace

The annual Janadriyah festival, which opened on Thursday, will have world peace as its central theme during its three-week celebration of Saudi lifestyle and culture.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry is among several organizations that have set up pavilions at the festival.

The festival is considered to be the biggest annual arts and cultural event of its kind in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, personal representative of Bahrain’s King Hamad, and Shihab bin Tariq Al-Saeed, adviser to Sultan Qaboos of Oman attended the opening ceremony.