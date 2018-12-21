You are here

Janadriyah: Weeks-long Saudi cultural festival to promote world peace

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir at the ministry’s pavilion in the village of Janadriyah. (@KSAmofaEN photo)
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
The annual Janadriyah festival, which opened on Thursday, will have world peace as its central theme during its three-week celebration of Saudi lifestyle and culture.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry is among several organizations that have set up pavilions at the festival.

The festival is considered to be the biggest annual arts and cultural event of its kind in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,  Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, personal representative of Bahrain’s King Hamad, and Shihab bin Tariq Al-Saeed, adviser to Sultan Qaboos of Oman attended the opening ceremony.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 33rd Janadriyah Festival Culture and Entertainment

Yemen's Houthi militia violates Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah - Arab Coalition

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate Yemeni government said on Friday that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has violated the Sweden agreement on a cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.
“The cease-fire has been breached 62 times in the past 72 hours,” the coalition said in a statement published on the state run Al-Ekhbariya TV.
It explained that the terrorist group has been using all types of weapons, including mortars, RPGs, Katyusha rockets and ballistic missiles in violation of the cease-fire agreement reached during UN-sponsored peace talks in Stockholm on Dec. 13.
The coalition also said that the Houthi cease-fire violations were occurred in the Ad-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhayta, and Al-Hali districts, as well as other areas in Hodeidah.
Coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that the rebels’ “violations began from the first minutes of the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah,” noting that the Houthi militia has also violated previous agreements.
He also said that the coalition “supports the commitment of the Yemeni National Army to a cease-fire and the implementation of the terms of the Swedish agreement.”
However, he stressed that the international community is responsible for ensuring that the Houthis abide by the cease-fire deal.

Topics: Yemen Hodeidah

