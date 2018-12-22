Saudi budget airline in Boeing deal

You are here

The Saudi budget airline has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes in a major expansion move. (Reuters)
LONDON: Saudi budget carrier flyadeal has agreed to buy as many as 50 737 MAX passenger planes from Boeing as it seeks to expand its regional route network.

The carrier committed to ordering 30 airplanes with options for 20 more in a deal that would be valued at up to $5.9 billion at list prices.

However, airlines typically negotiate significant discounts for such large plane orders.

The deal represents a blow to Airbus, which supplied the airline’s existing fleet of A320s.

“The demand for air transport services in the domestic market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has grown exponentially,” said Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. A new brand, with a fresh identity focused on low fares, flyadeal has brought to the market a new choice — which has been received very positively.”

 

 Saudi Arabia’s domestic air travel market is expected to expand rapidly with carriers such as flyadeal seeking to expand connections with secondary cities throughout the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines unit is based in Jeddah and offers flights to eight domestic destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Qassim, Tabuk, Gizan, Madinah and Abha.

The deal is subject to both sides concluding final terms and conditions and a purchase agreement, Boeing said on Friday.

Al-Jasser added: “The low-fares airline will continue to expand rapidly, and the addition to the fleet aligns well with flyadeal’s target to grow its presence in the domestic market and cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia.”

The 737 is Boeing’s fastest-selling aircraft, with more than 4,800 orders to date.

The planes being sold to flyadeal can carry 189 passenger in a one-class configuration. It carries 12 more passengers than its Airbus A320 rival.

Middle East carriers are emerging from a turbulent period as carriers come under pressure from overcapacity and increased competition. However some budget carriers have weathered the industry downturn better than their larger rivals which have been forced to slash thousands of jobs and and look at other savings.

FASTFACTS

Flyadeal flies to eight destinations in Saudi Arabia.

US set to extend sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

US set to extend sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas

  • Iraq’s power sector is in disrepair and does not generate enough electricity to meet domestic demand
  • US sanctions that went into effect in November have threatened to cut the country off from its chief supplier, Iran
Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD/IRBIL: The United States has reached an agreement in principle with Iraq to extend for 90 days an exemption to sanctions against Iran, allowing Baghdad to keep importing Iranian gas that is critical for Iraqi power production.
The extension was reached on Thursday, when a previous 45-day waiver was due to expire, during a visit to Washington by an Iraqi delegation, according to two Iraqi officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
A senior Iraqi government official and a central bank official told Reuters that talks were continuing on Friday to finalize details, including how to pay Iran for energy imports, two sources said.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has said Iraq should not pay Iran in US dollars or euros. A team from Iraq’s central bank joined the delegation to find a solution.
Washington initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver for Iranian gas when it reimposed sanctions on Nov. 5, after months of negotiations.
Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed its power stations, importing roughly 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day via pipelines in the south and east.
Iraqi officials have said they need about two years to find an alternative source.
Washington has said it wants to roll back Iranian influence in the Middle East, including in Iraq, where Iran holds broad sway over politics and trade.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said on Dec 11 that the United States was working with Iraq on the issue of Iranian gas because it was “linked to a very sensitive issue which is electricity.”
Persistent power shortages fueled protests this summer in the south of Iraq, which is still reeling from a three-year war against Daesh.
The prime minister, who took office in October, met US Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Baghdad this month. Perry, who came with a delegation of more than 50 business people, also met Iraq’s oil and electricity ministers.
Iraq has reached a deal with US energy giant General Electric and German rival Siemens to install liquefied natural gas-operated mobile power units at some small southern oil fields, Iraq’s state newspaper reported last month.
The Financial Times reported in October that the US government had intervened in favor of GE for a contract sought by both companies to supply 11 gigawatts of power generation equipment, reportedly worth around $15 billion.

