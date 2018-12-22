You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Carnivores of the World

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Luke hunter

This is an expanded and fully revised new edition of a highly acclaimed guide to the world’s carnivores — some of the most spectacular and feared creatures in nature.
Covering all 250 species of terrestrial, true carnivores, from the majestic polar bear and predatory wild cats to the tiny least weasel, Luke Hunter’s comprehensive, up-to-date, and user-friendly guide features 93 color plates by acclaimed wildlife artist Priscilla Barrett that depict every species and numerous subspecies, as well as more than 400 drawings of skulls and footprints.
Features new to this edition include revised and expanded species coverage, a distribution map for every species, 25 new behavioral illustrations, and much more, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Detailed species accounts describe key identification features, distribution and habitat, feeding ecology, behavior, social patterns, reproduction and demography, status, threats, lifespan, and mortality.

What We Are Reading Today: City of Beginnings

Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Robyn Creswell

City of Beginnings is an exploration of modernism in Arabic poetry, a movement that emerged in Beirut during the 1950s and became the most influential and controversial Arabic literary development of the 20th century. Robyn Creswell introduces English-language readers to a poetic movement that will be uncannily familiar — and unsettlingly strange. He also provides an intellectual history of Lebanon during the early Cold War, when Beirut became both a battleground for rival ideologies and the most vital artistic site in the Middle East. Arabic modernism was centered on the legendary magazine Shi‘r (“Poetry”), which sought to put Arabic verse on “the map of world literature.” The Beiruti poets — Adonis, Yusuf Al-Khal, and Unsi Al-Hajj chief among them — translated modernism into Arabic, redefining the very idea of poetry in that literary tradition. City of Beginnings includes analyses of the Arab modernists’ creative encounters with Ezra Pound, Saint-John Perse, and Antonin Artaud, as well as their adaptations of classical literary forms.

The book also reveals how the modernists translated concepts of liberal individualism, autonomy, and political freedom into a radical poetics that has shaped Arabic literary and intellectual debate to this day.
Robyn Creswell is assistant professor of comparative literature at Yale University and a former poetry editor at the Paris Review. His writings have appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Review of Books, and Harper’s Magazine, among many other publications.

