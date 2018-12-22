What We Are Reading Today: Carnivores of the World

Author: Luke hunter
This is an expanded and fully revised new edition of a highly acclaimed guide to the world’s carnivores — some of the most spectacular and feared creatures in nature.
Covering all 250 species of terrestrial, true carnivores, from the majestic polar bear and predatory wild cats to the tiny least weasel, Luke Hunter’s comprehensive, up-to-date, and user-friendly guide features 93 color plates by acclaimed wildlife artist Priscilla Barrett that depict every species and numerous subspecies, as well as more than 400 drawings of skulls and footprints.
Features new to this edition include revised and expanded species coverage, a distribution map for every species, 25 new behavioral illustrations, and much more, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Detailed species accounts describe key identification features, distribution and habitat, feeding ecology, behavior, social patterns, reproduction and demography, status, threats, lifespan, and mortality.
