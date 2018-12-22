You are here

  • Home
  • UN fails to reach deal on budget shortfall as US funding dips
﻿

UN fails to reach deal on budget shortfall as US funding dips

The US had paid around 28 percent of the UN peacekeeping budget before President Donald Trump announced in September that Washington would pay no more than 25 percent. That 3 percent shortfall represents around $220 mn. (File photo/AFP)
Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
0

UN fails to reach deal on budget shortfall as US funding dips

Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
0

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations member states failed to come up with a deal Friday to make up for a $220 million budget black hole left by the United States downsizing its contribution to peacekeeping operations, diplomats said.
The United States had paid around 28 percent of the UN peacekeeping budget before President Donald Trump announced in September that Washington would pay no more than 25 percent. That three percent shortfall represents around $220 million.
The UN operating budget for 2018-19 is around $5.4 billion, and the US pays around a fifth of that. The separate peacekeeping budget is in excess of $6.6 billion — cut last year by $600 million under US pressure.
Peacekeeping financing is determined by a complicated formula that takes into account a country’s wealth, its standing as a permanent Security Council member and other factors.
China’s strong economy has meant that its share of the peacekeeping budget has grown significantly to 15 percent, but other permanent council members, such as Russia, pay less than five percent.
Since Trump came to office in early 2017, the United States has refused to pay more than 25 percent of the peacekeeping budget.
The UN’s financial shortfall will continue to grow after a consensus reached overnight to maintain the status quo on key budget issues for another three years, diplomats said.
One diplomat said Washington had in recent week approached several member states and tried to enlist them to pick up some of the slack for the money the Trump administration is no longer willing to pay.
“They realized they weren’t getting anywhere and gave up,” said the diplomat, adding that the US approached several countries.
The US mission to the world body did not respond to questions on the issue Friday.
Diplomats said the so-called Group of 77 plus China — in reality a group of 134 nations — tried to establish a way of making the European Union pay for its observer status at the UN.
The EU refused, citing the fact that European states already pay 32 percent of the UN operating budget and 30 percent of the peacekeeping costs, according to diplomats.

Related

0
Middle-East
Security Council votes to send cease-fire observers to Yemen
Developing 0
World
US government shutdown ensured as Congress adjourns with no deal

Arrests fuel anxieties among China Canadian expats

Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

Arrests fuel anxieties among China Canadian expats

  • Beijing on Thursday confirmed it arrested Canadian Sarah McIver for "working illegally" in the country
  • Two other Canadians were previously detained in Chin over national security grounds
Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIJING: The arrest of a third Canadian in China has heightened anxiety even in an expatriate community accustomed to some level of fear and uncertainty.
Beijing on Thursday confirmed it arrested Canadian Sarah McIver for "working illegally" in the country, following the detention of two other Canadians on national security grounds.
While Canadian authorities said the latest detention appears to be a routine visa case, it has nonetheless exacerbated concerns among Canadian expatriates in China -- fearful that they too might be detained over a legal technicality.
"I think most Canadians that are here are living in fear at some level, a fear of losing what they have here, a fear of getting arrested, fear of retribution," said Shanghai-based Ricky Ng-Adam, founder of CoderBunker, a community of software developers.
"It's a constant fear," he said, adding that some of his compatriots self-censor their social media postings and try to keep a low profile.
Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based business consultant Michael Spavor were detained on December 10 and accused of engaging in activities that "endanger China's national security".
Kovrig is a senior advisor at the International Crisis Group think tank, while Spavor facilitates trips to North Korea, including visits by former NBA star Dennis Rodman.
Though no link has officially been made between the three detentions, suspicions are mounting that China is holding at least two of the Canadian nationals in retaliation of Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
The ambiguity surrounding the arrests has also added to the unease, said Canadian Adrian Wu, who frequently travels to China for both work and leisure.
"Even though the third person arrested is not related to the cases of the first two, people see the headlines and immediately think 'a Canadian got taken'," he said.
Ottawa has repeatedly said Meng's arrest was not political but rather part of a judicial process in keeping with an extradition treaty with Washington.
Meng was released on bail last week in Vancouver pending her US extradition hearing on fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings with Iran.
Ottawa and Washington on Friday stepped up pressure on Beijing and called for the immediate release of Kovrig and Spavor.


Observers say Canada is increasingly looking like collateral damage in a simmering US-China trade war, with Beijing at the same time working to ease trade tensions with Washington.
"Canada is really just caught in between the US and China, we're like a scapegoat," a businesswoman in education told AFP, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals.
Like a number of Canadian expats, she is using the holidays as an excuse to stay out of the country.
"At least I can remain in North America to see how the situation will play out from a safe distance", she said.
Others in the Canadian community, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they are making contingency plans to leave the country "just in case" the situation takes a turn for the worse.
It is now up to China to decide how much they want to escalate the situation, said Hugh Stephens, distinguished fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.
"The Chinese aren't going to influence the Canadian court system by whatever they do but there could be a lot of collateral damage, which could seriously potentially damage relationships in the long term," he said.
Despite the volume of business between Canada and China, people might "start wondering whether or not they'd be targeted" and consider a "long Christmas holiday", he added.


The fallout from the arrests could have implications beyond the immediate Canadian expat community, including researchers who visit China.
On Thursday, representatives of six Berlin-based institutions, which included the European Council for Foreign Relations and the German Marshall Fund, expressed concern about the spate of Canadians detained.
"Developments such as these increase uncertainty and distrust among foreign scholars who regularly conduct research within China, as they fear for their safety," the joint statement said.
"This will clearly undermine efforts to better understand developments in China."
Yet some feel there is no need to overreact, calling this "China's way of dealing with things".
"I'm not worried about this on a day-to-day basis and I certainly won't change my daily activities because of a few people who have been detained," financial analyst Scott Laprise told AFP.
"There's always a sense at the back of my mind that something could happen, but that's a part of living in China."
The Canadian embassy and the Canadian China Business Council did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

Topics: China Canada

Related

0
Business & Economy
China telecoms giant Huawei CFO arrested in Canada
0
Business & Economy
China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

Latest updates

Arrests fuel anxieties among China Canadian expats
0
Rock and sausage roll: blogger dad’s novelty song is UK Christmas no.1
0
Prosecutors close Steven Seagal sex assault inquiry without charges
0
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
0
US aircraft carrier enters Arabian Gulf after long absence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.