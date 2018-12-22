You are here

First ever Arctic bank robbery goes south

The Svalbard archipelago, roughly twice the size of Belgium, lies about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the North Pole. (Social media)
  • “The most reckless bank robbery in Norwegian history?” said one Twitter user
OSLO: A man has robbed a bank on the northernmost settlement in the world — a remote Arctic island in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard — but was caught hours later, authorities said on Friday. The heist was the first ever bank robbery in living memory on the territory, which is located in the Arctic Ocean, about halfway between continental Norway and the North Pole. “There was an armed robbery at around 10.40 am (09:40 GMT),” Terje Carlsen, a spokesman for the local governor, told AFP.
The odds of the heist succeeding were, however, always low on the archipelago, famous for glaciers and ice caps.
The capital, Longyearbyen, has around 2,000 inhabitants and practically everyone knows each other. The airport is the main means of leaving the settlement.
“A man with a firearm seized a sum of money. He was arrested quite quickly,” Carlsen said. Authorities declined to give more details about the suspect’s identity, the amount stolen or the weapon used for the robbery. Commentators on social media were quick to make fun of the failed bank robbery. “The most reckless bank robbery in Norwegian history?” said one Twitter user. “He probably forgot to think about his escape route,” commented another. The Svalbard archipelago, roughly twice the size of Belgium, lies about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the North Pole. Temperatures in winter regularly plunge to below minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) and can drop below minus 40.

 

Topics: Arctic region Oslo

Rock and sausage roll: blogger dad’s novelty song is UK Christmas no.1

LadBaby, who posts videos about his experience of fatherhood and won a “Celebrity Dad of the Year” award in June, has just under three million followers on Facebook and more than 470,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. (Video grab)
Rock and sausage roll: blogger dad’s novelty song is UK Christmas no.1

LONDON: Perennial chart-topper Ariana Grande has lost the race to top the British singles chart at Christmas — to a blogger who posts about fatherhood and sings about sausage rolls.
LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, recorded his version of Starship’s 1985 hit “We Built This City” with his wife and two sons, changing the lyrics to pay tribute to the British snack, a puff pastry roll filled with sausage meat.
“Thank you everybody in the UK who has got a sausage roll to the top,” the 31-year-old said. .”..I’m honestly speechless.”
LadBaby, who posts videos about his experience of fatherhood and won a “Celebrity Dad of the Year” award in June, has just under three million followers on Facebook and more than 470,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.
The Official Charts Company said his single had clocked up 75,000 sales, 18,500 ahead of his closest rival.
Proceeds from the single’s sale go to UK foodbank charity, The Trussell Trust.
“We Built This City” pushed last week’s chart-topper, Grande’s “Thank U Next,” to no. 3 while Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho” song was at no. 2.
 

Topics: LadBaby Britain Christmas

