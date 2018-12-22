You are here

  • Home
  • In Egypt, weddings get costlier as economic hardships deepen
﻿

In Egypt, weddings get costlier as economic hardships deepen

1 / 7
Nadia Mohammad Salem tries on a wedding dress in Cairo, Egypt October 2, 2018. Picture taken October 2, 2018. (REUTERS)
2 / 7
Nadia Mohammad Salem dances with her relatives outside her family home the day before her wedding, in Cairo, Egypt November 2, 2018. (REUTERS)
3 / 7
Nadia Mohammad Salem pays the hairdresser who did her hair and makeup on her wedding day, in Cairo, Egypt November 9, 2018. (REUTERS)
4 / 7
Nadia Mohammad Salem is seen at a hair salon on her wedding day, in Cairo, Egypt November 9, 2018. (REUTERS)
5 / 7
Nadia Mohammad Salem and her friends pose for a picture after Salem and her husband signed their marriage contract, in Cairo, Egypt, October 2, 2018. (REUTERS)
6 / 7
Nadia Mohammad Salem and her husband Mohammad al-Sayed pose for a picture on their wedding day, in Cairo, Egypt November 9, 2018. (REUTERS)
7 / 7
A hairdresser places a tiara on Nadia Mohammad Salem's head on her wedding day, in Cairo, Egypt November 9, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
0

In Egypt, weddings get costlier as economic hardships deepen

  • This year, Nadia spent around 80,000 pounds ($4,500) on just her “gehaz” — the kitchen equipment and other items a bride purchases ahead of her marriage
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Nadia Mohammad Salem started saving up for her wedding long before she got engaged. But getting married proved far more stressful than she’d imagined when her husband proposed a year ago.
The number of marriages across Egypt fell by nearly 3 percent in 2017, according to official data, and a lot of that appears to be down to rising costs.
“Things were very expensive,” said Nadia, 30. “I was feeling nervous and concerned.”
Tough economic reforms including a devaluation of the country’s pound in late 2016 have led to a dramatic increase in prices, notably for the imported goods bought by many newly-weds to equip their homes.
“All of the necessities that come with getting married are going to be more expensive,” said Rania Salem, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s sociology department. “Therefore I would expect people to stay in the single state or engagement period longer and longer.”
In 2012, the average cost of a wedding was 61,000 Egyptian pounds, Salem said. Back then the currency traded at around 6.15 to the dollar, compared with nearly 18 now.
This year, Nadia spent around 80,000 pounds ($4,500) on just her “gehaz” — the kitchen equipment and other items a bride purchases ahead of her marriage. Despite help from her family, she had to save up for years.
On their wedding day in November, she and her husband had a small celebration on the street rather than a formal party.
A week later, she put on a cheap, second-hand dress and gathered with her husband and a few relatives in a garden, where they posed for pictures.
Nadia said she hoped her children would find getting married less of a financial burden.
“If I have a daughter, I hope things will be much easier for her,” she said. “I want her to have everything she wants.”
($1 = 17.8600 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt wedding

Related

0 photos
Offbeat
Celebrities flock to Indian business scions’ lavish wedding
0
Offbeat
French couple tie knot in yellow-vest themed wedding

Rock and sausage roll: blogger dad’s novelty song is UK Christmas no.1

LadBaby, who posts videos about his experience of fatherhood and won a “Celebrity Dad of the Year” award in June, has just under three million followers on Facebook and more than 470,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. (Video grab)
Updated 39 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

Rock and sausage roll: blogger dad’s novelty song is UK Christmas no.1

Updated 39 min 36 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Perennial chart-topper Ariana Grande has lost the race to top the British singles chart at Christmas — to a blogger who posts about fatherhood and sings about sausage rolls.
LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, recorded his version of Starship’s 1985 hit “We Built This City” with his wife and two sons, changing the lyrics to pay tribute to the British snack, a puff pastry roll filled with sausage meat.
“Thank you everybody in the UK who has got a sausage roll to the top,” the 31-year-old said. .”..I’m honestly speechless.”
LadBaby, who posts videos about his experience of fatherhood and won a “Celebrity Dad of the Year” award in June, has just under three million followers on Facebook and more than 470,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.
The Official Charts Company said his single had clocked up 75,000 sales, 18,500 ahead of his closest rival.
Proceeds from the single’s sale go to UK foodbank charity, The Trussell Trust.
“We Built This City” pushed last week’s chart-topper, Grande’s “Thank U Next,” to no. 3 while Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho” song was at no. 2.
 

Topics: LadBaby Britain Christmas

Related

0
Offbeat
Obama delights sick children as Santa in Washington
0
Business & Economy
Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas

Latest updates

Arrests fuel anxieties among China Canadian expats
0
Rock and sausage roll: blogger dad’s novelty song is UK Christmas no.1
0
Prosecutors close Steven Seagal sex assault inquiry without charges
0
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
0
US aircraft carrier enters Arabian Gulf after long absence
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.