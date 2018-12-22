You are here

Russia, China, Iran sought to influence US 2018 elections -US spy chief

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats arrives for a closed senators-only Capitol Hill briefing on election security at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, August 22, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
  • Trump denies any cooperation and has repeatedly denounced Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt”
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Foreign powers, including Russia, China and Iran, sought to influence voters in the US 2018 mid-term elections, but there is no evidence of any penetration into US voting systems, the top US intelligence official said on Friday.
US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats added that the intelligence community did not assess the impact of the foreign influence efforts on the election results.
The findings were included in a report that Coats submitted to US President Donald Trump and US agencies involved in election security as required by an executive order signed by Trump in September.
The order declared election interference a national emergency in the wake of an intelligence assessment that Russia conducted an influence operation to sway the 2016 presidential vote to Trump over his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.
Russia denies that it interfered in the 2016 contest.
“At this time, the intelligence community does not have intelligence reporting that indicates any compromise of our nation’s election infrastructure that would have prevented voting, changed vote counts or disrupted the ability to tally votes,” Coats said in a statement on the 2018 election report.
“The activity we did see was consistent with what we shared in the weeks leading up to the election,” he continued. “Russia, and other foreign countries, including China and Iran, conducted influence activities and messaging campaigns targeted at the United States to promote their strategic interests.”
Coats did not elaborate on details of the foreign influence operations, and he said that the intelligence community did not assess their impact on voters who last month elected a new US Congress, state legislatures, governors and other officials.
“The Russians did not go away after the 2016 election,” Mark Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement on the new report.
“Now that the Russian playbook is out in the open, we’re going to see more and more adversaries trying to take advantage of the openness of our society to sow division and attempt to manipulate Americans,” Warner added.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible collusion during the 2016 presidential race between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump denies any cooperation and has repeatedly denounced Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt.”

Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing

Updated 20 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing

  • Only one person has ever been convicted over the bombing — Libyan Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, who died in 2012 still protesting his innocence
  • The plane exploded after a bomb stored in a suitcase in the hold was detonated
Updated 20 min 3 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: Britain and the US will hold memorial services on Friday to remember the 270 people killed when a US airliner exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie 30 years ago, in Britain’s worst ever attack.
Pan Am Flight 103 blew up on December 21, 1988 on its way from London to New York. All 259 people on board — most of them Americans heading home for the holidays — were killed as well as 11 people on the ground.
Wreaths were laid in the town’s memorial garden and a message from Queen Elizabeth II was read out.
“I send my prayers and good wishes to all those who will be marking this solemn anniversary,” the message said.
Of the victims, 35 were from Syracuse University in New York State, where a memorial will be held later Friday.
Other US services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and FBI headquarters.
The plane exploded after a bomb stored in a suitcase in the hold was detonated.
Only one person has ever been convicted over the bombing — Libyan Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, who died in 2012 still protesting his innocence.
His lawyer Aamer Anwar issued a statement on Thursday claiming there had been a miscarriage of justice, saying the “finger of blame has long been pointed in the direction of Iran” for ordering the attack.
Local MP David Mundell said victims had still not received full justice.
“It has not been easy, nor have we been able to achieve the closure we would have wanted, even after 30 years,” he said.
“However, throughout, the people in Lockerbie have retained their dignity and stoicism, and offered friendship and support to those who lost loved ones.”
Libya admitted responsibility for the bombing in 2003 and the regime of slain dictator Muammar Qaddafi eventually paid $2.7 billion in compensation to victims’ families as part of a raft of measures aimed at a rapprochement with the West.
Since the fall of Qaddafi in 2011, British and US detectives have traveled to Libya to investigate whether other perpetrators could be identified.
A Scottish commission responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice said earlier this year that it would review Megrahi’s conviction.
He abandoned his appeal in 2009 when he was released from a Scottish prison on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer, but his family asked for the case to be reviewed.

