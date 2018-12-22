You are here

Spiegel apologizes in cover story on faked news scandal

In this file photo taken on November 29, 2012, the head office of German publishing house "Der Spiegel" is pictured in Hamburg, northern Germany. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2018
AFP


  • Ambassador Richard Grenell had written to the weekly’s management calling for “an independent and transparent investigation,” the statement added


BERLIN: German news weekly Der Spiegel publishes on Saturday a 23-page special report on how one of its award-winning reporters faked stories for years, dealing a blow to media credibility.
Claas Relotius, 33, resigned after admitting to making up stories and inventing protagonists in more than a dozen articles in the magazine’s print and online editions.
The US ambassador to Germany on Friday called for an independent investigation in a letter to the weekly, pointing that many of the stories Relotius fabricated focussed on American life.
Since the scandal revealed by the magazine on Wednesday, other mainstream German outlets such as Die Welt and Die Zeit which once used Relotius as a freelancer, have also begun poring through articles that he wrote for them.
“Tell it like it is,” wrote Spiegel on its latest magazine cover page, an allusion to the publication’s motto by its founder Rudolf Augstein that also hangs at the entrance of its headquarters in Hamburg.
In its editorial, the magazine said the scam, involving subjects including Syrian orphans and a Holocaust survivor, is the “worst thing that can happen to an editorial team.”
It also apologized for the mistake and promised to “do everything to boost our credibility again.”

The US embassy in Berlin Friday expressed concern at the news.
“The recent revelations of completely fabricated stories and fraudulent details in ‘Der Spiegel’ over the last 7 years are troubling to the US Embassy, particularly because several of these fake stories focused on US policies and certain segments of the American people,” it said.
Ambassador Richard Grenell had written to the weekly’s management calling for “an independent and transparent investigation,” the statement added.
Relotius had written for the magazine for seven years and won numerous awards for his investigative journalism, including CNN Journalist of the Year in 2014.
The cheating came to light after a colleague who worked with him on a story along the US-Mexican border raised suspicions about some of the details in Relotius’s reporting.
The colleague eventually tracked down two alleged sources quoted extensively by Relotius in the article, which was published in November. Both said they had never met Relotius.
Spiegel said it was “lucky that one of our employees managed to uncover this case.”
But for others, the damage was already done, particularly at a time when disinformation campaigns are posing a constant challenge to the credibility of mainstream media.
“The losers are all the journalists in the country who carry out their research in difficult or dangerous circumstances, as well as members of the editorial teams, who check through texts for quality and accuracy,” said Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an editorial.
It noted that politicians in the far-right party AfD had immediately seized on the case as “evidence of the dysfunctionality of the quality media.”
The AfD, whose supporters often attack mainstream media as “lying press,” has been gloating over the scandal.
One of its MPs, Goetz Froemming wrote on Twitter: “Ironically, the #Spiegel — the self-claimed leading media outlet that likes to slag off Trump, AfD and Co., has been for years delivering the best #FakeNews via #Relotius.”
Amid the damaging atmosphere, public broadcaster Deutsche Welle appealed to the people not to condemn all mainstream media because of the “dangerous, isolated case.”
“Before him there have also been other fraudsters who have fueled the accusation of a lying press. But THE lying press doesn’t exist. Most of us are honestly, sincerely doing our work to give children like Alin and Ahmed from Aleppo a voice.”

Topics: Der Spiegel Germany



Britain says Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar are innocent

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters


Britain says Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar are innocent

  • They had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys as part of a military response to insurgent attacks




LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar on charges of breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act were innocent and that Britain had serious concerns about due process in the case.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were found guilty in September after a trial at a Yangon district court in a case that has raised questions about Myanmar’s progress toward democracy and triggered an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said in September that the jailing of the reporters had nothing to do with freedom of expression. She said they were not jailed because they were journalists.
In a sign of the level of concern among world powers about the case, Britain’s foreign policy chief took the unusual step of recording a short video to show his support for the jailed Reuters journalists.
“We want the world to remember these two journalists, not just because we believe they are innocent, but also because this is a year when we have seen a big increase in the number of journalists who have been locked up and indeed far worse — murdered,” Hunt said.
There were 251 journalists jailed for doing their jobs as of Dec. 1, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in an annual study earlier this month.
At least 53 journalists were killed around the world between January 1 and December 14, 2018, according to the CPJ, a US-based nonprofit that promotes press freedom.
Britain’s Hunt said that at a time when people were looking forward to spending time with their families, it was time to reflect on the fate of the two Reuters journalists.
They “are both in prison this Christmas because they wanted to report of the Rakhine crisis where there has been some alleged genocide against the Rohingya people in Burma,” Hunt said.
The Reuters reporters, who pleaded not guilty, said they were handed papers by police shortly before they were detained, and a police witness testified that they had been set up.
They had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys as part of a military response to insurgent attacks.
“We are very worried about due process in this case — it is something that I have raised with Aung San Suu Kyi,” said Hunt. He did not elaborate further on the British concerns about the case.
Lawyers for the two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction and sentence.

Topics: Reuters journalists in Myanmar Rohingya Mulims




