You are here

  • Home
  • US aircraft carrier enters Arabian Gulf after long absence
﻿

US aircraft carrier enters Arabian Gulf after long absence

This file handout released by the US Navy on May 23, 2007 shows the USS John C. Stennis, the USS Nimitz, and the USS Bonhomme Richard along with USS Antietam, USS O'Kane, USS Higgins, USS Denver and USS Rushmore steaming through the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2018
AP
0

US aircraft carrier enters Arabian Gulf after long absence

  • The Navy invited journalists to ride on the nuclear-powered Stennis, whose homeport is Bremerton, Washington, as it transited the Strait of Hormuz
Updated 22 December 2018
AP
0

ABOARD THE USS JOHN C. STENNIS IN THE PERSIAN GULF: A US aircraft carrier sailed into the Arabian Gulf on Friday, becoming the first since America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and breaking the longest carrier absence in the volatile region since at least the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
The arrival of the USS John C. Stennis comes as Iranian officials have returned to repeatedly threatening to close off the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a third of all oil traded by sea passes. Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels shadowed the Stennis and its strike group, at one point launching rockets away from it and flying a drone nearby.
The long absence of a carrier, however, could become a standard practice here as now-outgoing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis sought to shake up naval operations and American air bases spanning the region that can scramble fighter jets and drones.
“We are trying to be more operationally unpredictable,” said Lt. Chloe Morgan, a spokeswoman for US’ Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. “Now we’re switching it up because our adversaries are watching closely. We want to be operationally unpredictable to our enemies, but strategically predictable to our partners.”
The Navy invited journalists to ride on the nuclear-powered Stennis, whose homeport is Bremerton, Washington, as it transited the Strait of Hormuz. The strait at its narrowest point is 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide, in the waters between Iran and Oman.
Despite being so narrow and within the territorial waters of those two nations, the strait is viewed as an international transit route. American forces routinely travel through the area, despite sometimes tense encounters with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force answerable only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. For Iran’s part, they compare the American presence to Tehran sending warships to the Gulf Mexico.
Tensions have been high since President Donald Trump’s May withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal, which saw sanctions lifted for Tehran limiting its uranium enrichment. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate within the country’s Shiite theocracy whose major achievement was the deal, has repeatedly warned any attempt to stop Iran’s export of crude oil could see it close off the strait.
However, the 5th Fleet says it has not seen any “unsafe and unprofessional” actions by Iranian naval forces in the Arabian Gulf since August 2017 before the Stennis’ transit through the strait.
Throughout its trip Friday, some 30 Iranian Revolution Guard vessels trailed the Stennis and its strike group. One small vessel launched what appeared to be a commercial-grade drone to film the American ships. Photographers and videographers on the Iranian boats could clearly be seen also filming the Stennis while journalists on board the aircraft carrier filmed them.
“The Iranian craft drove in front of our ship and stopped and tried to capture their own sort of picture of what was going on,” said Capt. Randy Peck, the commanding officer of the Stennis.
There was no immediate mention of the Stennis’ arrival to the Arabian Gulf in Iranian state media.
It represents a change in US military strategy dating back to the first Gulf War in 1991 and the overflights of Iraq that followed for years after. Mattis, as the head of the US military’s Central Command, himself demanded two carrier groups in the Arabian Gulf as he led the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Since then, Mattis has said he wants a more unpredictable Navy to respond to Russia and China, which he sees as the “great power competition” America now faces.
“The way you do this is we ensure that preparation for great power competition drives not simply a rotation schedule that allows me to tell you, three years from now, which aircraft carrier will be where,” Mattis told a US House committee in April. “That’s a great way to run a shipping line. It’s no way to run a Navy.”
It’s unclear, however, whether Mattis’ strategy will continue. The defense secretary resigned Thursday after clashing with Trump over the abrupt withdrawal of US troops from Syria.
The US military also operates air bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as a major Army base in Kuwait and Navy base in Bahrain. That offers the American military a variety of locations both in the Arabian Gulf, as well as other bases in the wider Mideast, to launch strikes.   
“Carriers were needed to support many of the initial strikes in Afghanistan in 2001, some attacks in Iraq in 2003, and most tactical missions in Syria in 2011,” said Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments. “After access to adequate ground bases was obtained for today’s operations in Syria and Iraq, carrier-based aircraft were not as essential for these missions.”
“The US does not need carriers in the Arabian Gulf,” he added.
As military operations wind down in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, that likely will mean less need for airstrikes as well. However, the 5th Fleet still maintains a fleet of 21 ships from Bahrain and other Navy ships will continue to transit the strait.
“The American Navy is showing they’re committed to regional stability all across the globe but particularly in the Gulf region,” Peck said. “It’s a very economically important area for the entire world, so we’re going to continue to go wherever we can internationally, in international waters.”

Topics: USS JOHN C. STENNIS Iran Syria Iraq United States of America

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran’s Persian rug-makers suffer as US unravels nuclear deal
0
World
Trump thanks Albania for expelling Iranian diplomats

Palestinian shot by Israeli forces dies: Gaza ministry

Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinian shot by Israeli forces dies: Gaza ministry

  • Three other Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed on Friday by Israeli fire
  • At least 239 Palestinians have been killed since the protests by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began on March 30
Updated 4 min 11 sec ago
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: An 18-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli forces died of his wounds Saturday, the fourth fatality in clashes along the Gaza border a day earlier, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said.
Ayman Shehr was shot in the stomach in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told AFP.
Three other Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed on Friday by Israeli fire during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, according to the ministry.
The Israeli army said around 8,000 Palestinians had gathered at spots along the frontier, burning tires and launching an incendiary device at soldiers that did not reach the troops.
Israel’s military said it had opened fire “according to operational procedures” in place.
More than 40 Palestinians — including two journalists and four first aid responders — were wounded, Qudra said.
At least 239 Palestinians have been killed since the protests by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began on March 30, mostly by Israeli fire during border clashes but also by air and tank strikes.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during an aborted special forces operation inside Gaza.
Protesters are calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Humanitarian aid for 6 Palestine projects approved
Update 0
Middle-East
Israeli gunfire kills three Gazans during border protest

Latest updates

Palestinian shot by Israeli forces dies: Gaza ministry
0
Car bomb claimed by Al-Shabab kills at least five in Somali capital
0
Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing
0
Iraqi PM discusses US withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo
0
Yemen’s army clashes with Houthis in Dalih, 18 dead
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.