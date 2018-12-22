You are here

Prosecutors close Steven Seagal sex assault inquiry without charges

Lisa Bloom, an attorney for the accuser, said in a statement on Friday that her client was 17 at the time of the alleged encounter. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
Prosecutors close Steven Seagal sex assault inquiry without charges

  • Prosecutors said the investigation found insufficient corroborating evidence for a sexual assault allegation dating back that far in time
  • With the closing of the latest investigation Los Angeles prosecutors are no longer reviewing any case involving the actor
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles prosecutors said on Friday they were declining to bring a criminal case against actor Steven Seagal stemming from an allegation that he sexually assaulted a minor in 2002, citing California's statute of limitations.
The decision marked the second time this year the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided against charging Seagal with a crime in connection with an accusation of sexual assault from more than a decade in the past.
In the most recent case, a woman whose name has not been released by prosecutors reported to Los Angeles police that Seagal sexually assaulted her in 2002 when she was a minor, the District Attorney's Office said in a document released on Friday.
Prosecutors said the investigation found insufficient corroborating evidence for a sexual assault allegation dating back that far in time.
"Therefore, the case is declined due to the expiration of the statute of limitations," it said.
Prosecutors did not give details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.
Seagal, 66, the star of 1990s action movies such as "Hard to Kill" and "Under Siege," was made a Russian citizen by President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and this year was named by Moscow as a special representative for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties.
A representative for Seagal could not be reached for comment.
Lisa Bloom, an attorney for the accuser, said in a statement on Friday that her client was 17 at the time of the alleged encounter.
Bloom faulted a statute of limitations requirement that she said "seems to presume that victims are lying, creating an unfairly high evidentiary standard not required in other criminal cases."
In an earlier unrelated case, Los Angeles prosecutors declined in September to charge Seagal in connection with an accusation of sexual assault dating to 1993, citing the statute of limitations in that investigation as well.
With the closing of the latest investigation Los Angeles prosecutors are no longer reviewing any case involving Seagal, District Attorney's Office spokesman Greg Risling said in an email.

Car bomb claimed by Al-Shabab kills at least five in Somali capital

Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
Car bomb claimed by Al-Shabab kills at least five in Somali capital

  • The explosion took place near the presidential palace
  • Two explosions were reported
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
MOGADISHU: Police said at least five people were killed and four wounded in a car bomb attack claimed by Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabab close to the president’s residence in the Somali capital.
A second explosion followed nearby but the cause has yet to be determined, Major Mohamed Hussein told Reuters on Saturday.
Al Shabab, in comments broadcast on its Radio Andalus, claimed responsibility for both blasts and said the second was also a car bomb targeting those who had responded to the first.
“The first suicide car bomb at the checkpoint killed five people mostly security soldiers. Four others were injured. Death toll may rise. It is too early to have details of second blast,” Hussein said.
A Reuters witness at the scene of the second blast said he saw at least two bodies.
Ahmed Abdi, another police officer, said the car bomb exploded at a checkpoint some 400 meters from the president’s residence.
Al Shabab carries out frequent attacks in Mogadishu. Its members want to dislodge the government and impose its rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law. 

