﻿

Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing

Lord Lieutenant for Dumfriesshire Fiona Armstrong reads a message from the Queen during the commemoration service at the Memorial Garden in Dryfesdale Cemetery, on the morning of the 30th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 which exploded over the Scottish town on December 21, 1988, killing 259 passengers and crew and 11 residents on the ground, in Lockerbie, Scotland, Britain, December 21, 2018. (REUTERS)
Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, Scottish Secretary David Mundell, Chair of Lockerbie and District Community Council J'an Andrews, Oliver Mundell MSP and Principal Officer of the US Consulate General in Edinburgh Ellen Wong, prepare to lay wreaths during the commemoration service in the Memorial Garden at Dryfesdale Cemetery, on the morning of the 30th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 which exploded over the Scottish town on December 21, 1988, killing 259 passengers and crew and 11 residents on the ground, in Lockerbie, Scotland, Britain, December 21, 2018. (REUTERS)
In this Dec 22, 1988 file photo police and investigators look at what remains of the flight deck of Pan Am 103 in a field in Lockerbie, Scotland. (AP)
In this file photo taken on December 22, 1988 two British policemen walking past the wreck of the US-bound Pam Am Boeing 747 which was blown up on December 21, 2018, over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, including 11 on the ground. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
  • Only one person has ever been convicted over the bombing — Libyan Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, who died in 2012 still protesting his innocence
  • The plane exploded after a bomb stored in a suitcase in the hold was detonated
LONDON: Britain and the US will hold memorial services on Friday to remember the 270 people killed when a US airliner exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie 30 years ago, in Britain’s worst ever attack.
Pan Am Flight 103 blew up on December 21, 1988 on its way from London to New York. All 259 people on board — most of them Americans heading home for the holidays — were killed as well as 11 people on the ground.
Wreaths were laid in the town’s memorial garden and a message from Queen Elizabeth II was read out.
“I send my prayers and good wishes to all those who will be marking this solemn anniversary,” the message said.
Of the victims, 35 were from Syracuse University in New York State, where a memorial will be held later Friday.
Other US services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and FBI headquarters.
The plane exploded after a bomb stored in a suitcase in the hold was detonated.
Only one person has ever been convicted over the bombing — Libyan Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi, who died in 2012 still protesting his innocence.
His lawyer Aamer Anwar issued a statement on Thursday claiming there had been a miscarriage of justice, saying the “finger of blame has long been pointed in the direction of Iran” for ordering the attack.
Local MP David Mundell said victims had still not received full justice.
“It has not been easy, nor have we been able to achieve the closure we would have wanted, even after 30 years,” he said.
“However, throughout, the people in Lockerbie have retained their dignity and stoicism, and offered friendship and support to those who lost loved ones.”
Libya admitted responsibility for the bombing in 2003 and the regime of slain dictator Muammar Qaddafi eventually paid $2.7 billion in compensation to victims’ families as part of a raft of measures aimed at a rapprochement with the West.
Since the fall of Qaddafi in 2011, British and US detectives have traveled to Libya to investigate whether other perpetrators could be identified.
A Scottish commission responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice said earlier this year that it would review Megrahi’s conviction.
He abandoned his appeal in 2009 when he was released from a Scottish prison on compassionate grounds following a diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer, but his family asked for the case to be reviewed.

A renegotiated Brexit would go ahead under Labour government: Corbyn

Updated 35 min ago
Reuters
  • Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29
  • A new election is not due until 2022 but one could be called if May fails to get her primary policy through parliament
LONDON: Britain’s opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn would push ahead with Brexit and seek to renegotiate the terms if he won a snap election next year, he said on Saturday, in a blow to party supporters who want a second referendum.
Like much of Britain, Corbyn’s Labour party is deeply divided over Brexit, with some senior lawmakers leading calls for a fresh vote and others representing areas that recorded the highest support for leaving the European Union in the 2016 plebiscite.
Corbyn, a Socialist with little passion for the EU, has been reluctant to support a second referendum, or People’s Vote, but with less than 100 days to go until Brexit the clamour is growing for either a delay or a second vote to prevent Britain leaving without a deal.
“You’d have to go back and negotiate, and see what the timetable would be,” the 69-year-old told the Guardian newspaper, when asked what he would do if he won an early election designed to break the deadlock in parliament.
Asked what stance Labour would take if a referendum were held, Corbyn said: “it would be a matter for the party to decide what the policy would be; but my proposal at this moment is that we go forward, trying to get a customs union with the EU, in which we would be able to be proper trading partners.”
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a withdrawal agreement with Brussels but was forced to pull a parliamentary vote on it last week after admitting she would lose by a large margin.
A new election is not due until 2022 but one could be called if May fails to get her primary policy through parliament.
Labour wants a permanent customs union with the EU and a close relationship with its lucrative single market. The policy has been dubbed “constructive ambiguity” by some, who question whether Labour could negotiate a better deal.
Critics argue that Corbyn has been happy to go along with the policy as long as the vote to leave the bloc is respected.
He told the Guardian he still had concerns about EU rules on state aid, and that he had to balance the views of all those in the party and understand why so many voted to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc.
He said his plan for a customs union with the EU, to protect trade and access to the market, was designed to do just that.

