You are here

  • Home
  • Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative differences
﻿

Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative differences

Celebrities flocked to his shows, critics raved, and the fashion establishment rewarded him with three top awards in two years. (AP)
Updated 22 December 2018
AP
0

Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative differences

  • The company and the Belgian designer said they were parting ways amicably after Calvin Klein “decided on a new brand direction different from Simons’ creative vision”
  • Simons revitalized Calvin Klein with his hip European sensibility after being appointed chief creative officer in 2016
Updated 22 December 2018
AP
0

NEW YORK: Less than two years after he shook up the New York fashion world with a splashy debut for Calvin Klein, designer Raf Simons is leaving the company.
In a joint announcement, the company and the Belgian designer said they were parting ways amicably after Calvin Klein “decided on a new brand direction different from Simons’ creative vision.” A representative for Simons said in an email Friday night that the designer would have no further comment.
Simons revitalized Calvin Klein with his hip European sensibility after being appointed chief creative officer in 2016. His New York Fashion Week shows were the talk of the industry, beginning with his February 2017 debut, which had a clear political message, opening and closing with the David Bowie song “This is Not America.”
Celebrities flocked to his shows, critics raved, and the fashion establishment rewarded him with three top awards in two years. He won the Council of Fashion Designers of America award for womenswear in both 2017 and 2018, and in a rare feat also took the menswear award in 2017.
But critical raves don’t necessarily translate to commercial success. There was reportedly disappointment on the part of PVH, the corporation that owns Calvin Klein, in sales under Simons.
Simons, who previously worked at Dior, brought an artsy European approach to the iconic American brand, often citing numerous cultural references — but especially Hollywood — as inspirations. In September, his runway show riffed on the movie “Jaws,” with models in various types of wetsuits strolling in front of enormous screens depicting a glistening ocean.
Many of the garments had big bites taken out of them — as in shark bites. Simons said the shark represented danger.
“Very often we are attracted to things that we actually know are dangerous,” he said in an interview. “But we can’t stay away from it.”
Some of models wore tasseled caps and robes; Simons was also riffing on “The Graduate.”
At his show last February, Simons coated the former American Stock Exchange Building in downtown Manhattan with a huge bed of popcorn. Guests slogged through the kernels to get to their seats, with bits of popcorn falling into boots and shoes and coating one’s clothes with powder.
It was Simons’ version of an American landscape, including a huge barn house. But the clothes evoked not so much rural America as a dystopian world on another planet, with balaclavas, huge gloves, and bits of Mylar flowing from the garments.
As was typical, that show was attended by a slew of celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, and — straight from a premiere party — the cast of “The Black Panther,” including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman.
Calvin Klein will not show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019. No word was given about a successor.

Topics: Raf Simons Calvin Klein fashion

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Festive Fashion by Dubai-based designer ASMARAÏA
0 photos
Offbeat
Stitched up? Fashion workers urge H&M to deliver living wage

Saudi Arabian women make UK list of top innovators

Updated 19 December 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Saudi Arabian women make UK list of top innovators

Updated 19 December 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: Two Saudi women have landed in a prominent top 100 list at the prestigious British Fashion Council.
Marriam Mossalli, founder and senior consultant of Saudi’s luxury communications firm, Niche Arabia, and Taleedah Tamer, the first Saudi international runway model, joined the ranks of the esteemed key players in the fashion industry.
They were two of only three women from the GCC to make it into the most innovative and inspiring youth category.
The announcement was made by the British Fashion Council during the Fashion Awards 2018, which was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall last week.
The list includes trailblazers, from image-makers, hair and makeup artists, set designers and creative directors, to models, digital influencers and stylists.
This year marks the first time the Fashion Awards 2018, in partnership with Swarovski, celebrates the young global creative community by introducing this category.
Niche Arabia has played a significant role in shaping the fashion industry in the GCC. Mossalli has recently published “Under The Abaya”, the first street style book created in Saudi Arabia, which showcases the dimensions of progressive Saudi women who have always existed behind the scenes.
“I’m honored to be part of the Fashion Awards ‘100 New Wave Creatives’ list,” said Mossalli. “Having 2,000 judges nominate me is truly a benchmark in my decade-long career. What’s more, our inclusion signifies the world’s increasing interest in Saudi Arabia.”
Taleedah Tamer is the first runway model from the GCC to strut gear at an international fashion week. Taleedah launched her first show with Italian couture brand, Antonio Grimaldi, at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Taleedah has already garnered significant global interest, being featured in The New York Times and The Telegraph, among other publications.
Her summer cover story in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia garnered international headlines and made her a viral Internet sensation.
“I was really happy and grateful for the acknowledgment,” said Tamer. “It was amazing to see all these creative talents recognized. Vivienne Westwood caught my attention. The experience was really humbling and I am very honored to be a part of such industry.”
“We are extremely proud to be celebrating ‘New Wave: Creatives’ as a new entry in our categories,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of BFC.
“London, more than any other city, represents youth and creativity, which makes it the perfect place to acknowledge their contribution to the global fashion industry.”

Topics: fashion beauty Saudi Arabia London women empowerment Saudi women empowerment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi princess’ trunk show lights up restaurant with inspiring fashion
0
Saudi Arabia
Made in KSA: How to take fashion forward

Latest updates

Palestinians bury 4 killed in Gaza protests
0
Constitutional committee will not be formed by year’s end: UN Syria envoy
0
Head of UN mission monitoring Hodeidah cease-fire arrives in Yemen
0
A renegotiated Brexit would go ahead under Labour government: Corbyn
0
Russia warns of global conflict over nuclear pact collapse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.