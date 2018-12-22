You are here

Israeli military still silent over journalist shooting

One month after the shooting of an Associated Press cameraman in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military still has not commented on the incident or provided updates about the status of an investigation. (AP)
JERUSALEM: One month after the shooting of an Associated Press cameraman in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military still has not commented on the incident or provided any updates about the status of an investigation.
Rashed Rashid was covering a protest near Gaza’s northern border with Israel on Nov. 19 when he was shot in the left ankle, apparently by Israeli fire. Rashid was wearing protective gear that clearly identified himself as a journalist and standing with a crowd of other journalists some 600 meters (660 yards) away from the Israeli border when he was hit.
Rashid, 47, was allowed to enter Israel for medical treatment. He has been hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem to repair multiple fractures and a gaping hole in his left leg. Doctors say the injuries are not life threatening.
At the time of the shooting, the AP urged the army to conduct a thorough investigation.
The army says it typically investigates such incidents, and it has implied that it is looking into Rashid’s shooting. But it has not responded to repeated requests for comment or updates about the investigation. It also has not attempted to interview Rashid or other AP staffers who witnessed the incident, or asked to view AP footage of the shooting.
“The Associated Press urges the Israeli military to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation into the shooting of its cameraman, Rashed Rashid, who was shot while doing his job,” said Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations.
The AP footage taken by Rashid shows a small group of Palestinian youths several hundred meters (yards) in front of him approaching the border, one of them hurling a stone with a sling shot toward an Israeli watchtower in the distance. A military jeep rolls past, firing tear gas toward the crowd.
The popping of sporadic gunfire is heard, including one shot that causes a group of medics to duck their heads and a youth to jump to the ground as a bullet apparently whizzes by. That same bullet appears to be the one that hit Rashid, who is heard screaming in pain a split second later. The medics then point in Rashid’s direction and start running toward him.
Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group has been orchestrating border protests since March in an effort to break a crippling Israeli blockade. Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas, an armed group that opposes Israel’s existence, took control of Gaza.
Some 175 Palestinians have been killed in the protests, and thousands more wounded. Israel accuses Hamas of endangering civilians by using the crowds as cover to attempt to carry out cross-border attacks. Protesters have hurled firebombs, flaming tires and grenades at Israeli troops, and one soldier was killed by a Hamas sniper last summer.
But Israel has come under heavy international criticism for the large numbers of unarmed people, including journalists, medics and children, who have been shot far from the border. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, two journalists and three medics have been killed, while an additional 42 medical workers have been struck by live bullets.
Palestinians and human rights groups have long accused the Israeli military of failing to carry out serious investigations into possible wrongdoing by troops.
Two years ago, the Israeli human rights group B’tselem said it would no longer work with the Israeli military in investigating alleged violations, ending a 25-year relationship.
It said only a tiny percentage of complaints of improper violence against Palestinians has resulted in indictments and accused the military justice system of “whitewashing” violations.

Britain says Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar are innocent

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Britain says Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar are innocent

  • They had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys as part of a military response to insurgent attacks
LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar on charges of breaking the country’s Official Secrets Act were innocent and that Britain had serious concerns about due process in the case.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were found guilty in September after a trial at a Yangon district court in a case that has raised questions about Myanmar’s progress toward democracy and triggered an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said in September that the jailing of the reporters had nothing to do with freedom of expression. She said they were not jailed because they were journalists.
In a sign of the level of concern among world powers about the case, Britain’s foreign policy chief took the unusual step of recording a short video to show his support for the jailed Reuters journalists.
“We want the world to remember these two journalists, not just because we believe they are innocent, but also because this is a year when we have seen a big increase in the number of journalists who have been locked up and indeed far worse — murdered,” Hunt said.
There were 251 journalists jailed for doing their jobs as of Dec. 1, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in an annual study earlier this month.
At least 53 journalists were killed around the world between January 1 and December 14, 2018, according to the CPJ, a US-based nonprofit that promotes press freedom.
Britain’s Hunt said that at a time when people were looking forward to spending time with their families, it was time to reflect on the fate of the two Reuters journalists.
They “are both in prison this Christmas because they wanted to report of the Rakhine crisis where there has been some alleged genocide against the Rohingya people in Burma,” Hunt said.
The Reuters reporters, who pleaded not guilty, said they were handed papers by police shortly before they were detained, and a police witness testified that they had been set up.
They had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys as part of a military response to insurgent attacks.
“We are very worried about due process in this case — it is something that I have raised with Aung San Suu Kyi,” said Hunt. He did not elaborate further on the British concerns about the case.
Lawyers for the two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction and sentence.

