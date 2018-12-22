You are here

Nearly 300 migrants rescued off Libya: Aid group

A baby is loaded into the rescue vessel of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after being rescued in the Central Mediterranean Sea at 45 miles (72 kilometers) from Al Khums, Lybia. (AP)
Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
  • The organization added that it had rescued people on board three vessels in difficulty in a single day
  • More than 1,300 migrants have perished trying to reach Italy or Malta since the beginning of the year
MADRID: A migrant group said Friday it had rescued nearly 300 migrants off the coast of Libya over the previous 24 hours.
“More than 300 people safe on board the #OpenArms,” the Proactiva Open Arms organization tweeted.
The organization added that it had rescued people on board three vessels in difficulty in a single day.
The vessel started patrolling the Mediterranean with two other boats run by migrant aid groups off the Libyan coast in late November.
This area of the Mediterranean has been the most deadly for migrants attempting the crossing to Europe.
More than 1,300 migrants have perished trying to reach Italy or Malta since the beginning of the year, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Aid groups have been sending rescue vessels into these waters despite vocal opposition from Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Accusing the groups of acting as a “taxi service” for migrants, he has denied them access to the country’s ports. Malta too, has been increasingly unwilling to host rescue vessels.
Another aid group meanwhile, Sea-Eye from Germany, announced Friday that one of its vessels was setting off from the southern Spanish port of Algeciras.
The 18-strong crew includes former volunteers who were on board the Aquarius, a rescue boat run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee.
The two groups said they had to halt activities earlier this month because of obstruction by some European countries.

Topics: Libya migrants Spain

Turkey: Nearly 300,000 Syrians return home after military operations

Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
  • Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees who have fled the conflict in their homeland
  • The Turkish military pushed into Syria northwest in two offensives, carving out a de facto buffer zone
ISTANBUL: Nearly 300,000 Syrians have returned to their country after Turkey’s two cross-border operations in northern Syria, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Turkey has carried out two operations, dubbed “Euphrates Shield” and “Olive Branch,” against Kurdish YPG militia and Daesh in northern Syria. Ankara regards the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization.
Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees who have fled the conflict in their homeland. Some Turks view them as an economic burden and a threat to jobs.
“The number of Syrians that returned to their country after the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations is 291,790,” Soylu was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying.
The Turkish military pushed into Syria northwest in two offensives, carving out a de facto buffer zone.
The first, “Euphrates Shield” in 2016, drove Daesh from territory along the border. The second, “Olive Branch,” wrestled the nearby Afrin region from the hands of Syrian Kurdish forces this spring.
Soylu also said that more than 250,000 illegal migrants had been caught in Turkey in 2018, without specifying their nationalities, adding that this showed a jump of more than 50 percent from the previous year.
He said stepped up efforts by Turkish police and security forces and the coast guard to clamp down on illegal migration had curbed the flow of migrants to countries in Western Europe.
Turkey became one of the main launch points for more than a million migrants from the Middle East and Africa taking the sea route to European Union territory in 2015.
The influx of migrants was drastically curtailed by a 2016 accord between Ankara and the EU to close the route after hundreds died crossing to Greek islands.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey would postpone a planned military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria as he “cautiously” welcomed Washington’s decision to withdraw its troops in the area.

Topics: Turkey Syria Afrin Daesh

