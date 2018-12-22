You are here

  • Home
  • Russia warns of global conflict over nuclear pact collapse
﻿

Russia warns of global conflict over nuclear pact collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP)
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
0

Russia warns of global conflict over nuclear pact collapse

  • Moscow had put forward a resolution in support of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)
  • Washington has threatened to pull out of the accord, saying Moscow failed to comply with it
Updated 22 December 2018
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: Russia said on Saturday that the scrapping of a Cold War era nuclear pact may lead to an arms race and direct confrontation between several global regions, after a proposal by Moscow was rejected in a United Nations vote.
Moscow had put forward a resolution in support of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which bans Moscow and Washington from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.
Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the UN had failed to vote in favor of the proposal.
“A new blow has been dealt on the global architecture of security and stability. Now, with the collapse of the INF treaty, several global regions could be plunged into the arms race or even into a direct confrontation,” it said.
Washington has threatened to pull out of the accord, saying Moscow failed to comply with it.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of raising the risk of nuclear war by threatening to spurn the key arms control treaty and refusing to hold talks about another pact that expires soon.

Topics: Russia President Vladimir Putin United States Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Related

0
World
US imposes fresh sanctions on Russian intelligence agents
0
Middle-East
Russia, Iran, Turkey agree on convening committee to draw up new Syria constitution

Sudan opposition leader says 22 killed in bread protests

Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
0

Sudan opposition leader says 22 killed in bread protests

  • The protests first erupted in the eastern city of Atbara before spreading to Al-Qadarif, also in eastern Sudan, and then to the capital Khartoum
  • Government spokesman Bashar Jumaa on Friday warned that authorities “will not be lenient” with those who set state buildings on fire
Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
0

OMDURMAN, Sudan: Protests this week in Sudan over the rising cost of bread have claimed 22 lives, Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi said on Saturday, although officials gave a lower death toll.
A government decision to raise the price of a loaf of bread from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents) sparked demonstrations across the country on Wednesday.
The protests first erupted in the eastern city of Atbara before spreading to Al-Qadarif, also in eastern Sudan, and then to the capital Khartoum and twin city Omdurman and other areas.
Two demonstrators were killed in Atbara and six others in Al-Qadarif, officials said on Thursday, as protesters torched offices of the ruling National Congress Party of President Omar Al-Bashir.
But according to Mahdi “22 people were martyred and several others wounded.”
Speaking to reporters in Omdurman, on the west bank of the Nile, Mahdi said the protest movement “is legal and was launched because of the deteriorating situation in Sudan.”
He said that demonstrations will continue to rock Sudan.
Government spokesman Bashar Jumaa on Friday warned that authorities “will not be lenient” with those who set state buildings on fire or cause other damage to public property.
It was Mahdi’s first news conference since he returned to Sudan on Wednesday after almost a year in exile.
A fixture of Sudanese politics since the 1960s, Mahdi was prime minister from 1966 to 1967 and again from 1986 to 1989.
His government was the last one to be democratically elected in Sudan, before it was toppled by a 1989 coup launched by Bashir.
Since then Mahdi’s Umma Party has acted as Sudan’s main opposition group and has regularly campaigned against the policies of Bashir’s government.
Sudan has been facing a mounting economic crisis over the past year.
The cost of some commodities has more than doubled, inflation is running at close to 70 percent and the pound has plunged in value.
Shortages have been reported for the past three weeks across several cities, including Khartoum.
Protests broke out in January over the rising cost of food, but they were soon brought under control with the arrest of opposition leaders and activists.
Also on Saturday, Sudan’s national news agency SUNA reported that Bashir appointed a senior officer from the powerful National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) as governor of Al-Qadarif.
Mubarak Mohammed Shamat will replace Mirghani Saleh who was killed in a helicopter crash on December 9, SUNA said.

Topics: Sudan sadiq al-mahdi

Related

0
Middle-East
‘Infiltrators’ derail peaceful demonstrations in Sudan
Update 0
Middle-East
Sudan president lands in Syria in 1st visit by Arab leader

Latest updates

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sees off Burnley as Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal
0
US envoy to anti-Daesh coalition quits over Trump's Syria move
0
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz has died
0
Houthi militia violations continue despite cease-fire in Hodeidah - Arab Coalition
0
Turkey: Nearly 300,000 Syrians return home after military operations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.