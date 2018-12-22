Influencer Ola Farahat marries in Insta-worthy beach wedding

DUBAI: Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat got married on Friday in a picture-perfect beach ceremony attended by some of the Middle East’s leading influencers.
The regional style icon married her longtime beau in a shoreline ceremony at Dubai’s Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, complete with a white aisle against the backdrop of the coastline.
“No words can describe how this moment felt,” Farahat posted on Instagram on Saturday morning. “To my incredible father, thank you for always being there for me and empowering me like no other and most importantly loving me with zero condition(s). You make me feel like I am the most perfect girl no matter how many mistakes I make along the way... And to my husband Hashim, you are my dream come true. I pray to God to give me the strength to be the best version of myself and to make you the happiest man alive. Lastly, thank you to everyone involved (in) my big day @nikkibeachhoteldubai and to all my beautiful guests,” she added.
The blushing bride wore a full skirted wedding dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. The traditionally white gown featured a Disney-worthy, layered tulle skirt with a fitted bodice boasting a sweetheart neckline overlain with sheer embroidered lace.
Farahat styled her hair in a decadent up-do and finished it off with a crown and flowing veil.
While the bride stole the show, her guests did not disappoint and turned up dressed to the nines, with red proving to be a popular color among the stylish attendees.
Kuwaiti influencer Fatima Almomen wore a scarlet off-the-shoulder gown, while the fashionable blogger behind popular Instagram account @dubaistreetstyle wore a red cocktail dress with an a-symmetrical frill for a dash of sartorial flair.
For her part, influencer Maram Zbaeda chose an ice blue gown with a sheer lace skirt and a dramatic, oversized peplum.
“My most magical moment walking with my hero to my prince,” Farahat captioned a sweet snap of her father walking her down the aisle — and the magic continued well into the night, with the happy couple enjoying a first dance to a song performed by Lucy Lascelles and then cutting a tiered white cake as the guests cheered them on.