Influencer Ola Farahat marries in Insta-worthy beach wedding

Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat got married on Friday in a picture-perfect beach ceremony . (File photo: Getty Images)
Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat got married on Friday in a picture-perfect beach ceremony attended by some of the Middle East’s leading influencers.

The regional style icon married her longtime beau in a shoreline ceremony at Dubai’s Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, complete with a white aisle against the backdrop of the coastline.


“No words can describe how this moment felt,” Farahat posted on Instagram on Saturday morning. “To my incredible father, thank you for always being there for me and empowering me like no other and most importantly loving me with zero condition(s). You make me feel like I am the most perfect girl no matter how many mistakes I make along the way... And to my husband Hashim, you are my dream come true. I pray to God to give me the strength to be the best version of myself and to make you the happiest man alive. Lastly, thank you to everyone involved (in) my big day @nikkibeachhoteldubai and to all my beautiful guests,” she added.

The blushing bride wore a full skirted wedding dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. The traditionally white gown featured a Disney-worthy, layered tulle skirt with a fitted bodice boasting a sweetheart neckline overlain with sheer embroidered lace.

Farahat styled her hair in a decadent up-do and finished it off with a crown and flowing veil.

While the bride stole the show, her guests did not disappoint and turned up dressed to the nines, with red proving to be a popular color among the stylish attendees.

Kuwaiti influencer Fatima Almomen wore a scarlet off-the-shoulder gown, while the fashionable blogger behind popular Instagram account @dubaistreetstyle wore a red cocktail dress with an a-symmetrical frill for a dash of sartorial flair.

For her part, influencer Maram Zbaeda chose an ice blue gown with a sheer lace skirt and a dramatic, oversized peplum.

“My most magical moment walking with my hero to my prince,” Farahat captioned a sweet snap of her father walking her down the aisle — and the magic continued well into the night, with the happy couple enjoying a first dance to a song performed by Lucy Lascelles and then cutting a tiered white cake as the guests cheered them on.

Raf Simons leaves Calvin Klein over creative differences

NEW YORK: Less than two years after he shook up the New York fashion world with a splashy debut for Calvin Klein, designer Raf Simons is leaving the company.
In a joint announcement, the company and the Belgian designer said they were parting ways amicably after Calvin Klein “decided on a new brand direction different from Simons’ creative vision.” A representative for Simons said in an email Friday night that the designer would have no further comment.
Simons revitalized Calvin Klein with his hip European sensibility after being appointed chief creative officer in 2016. His New York Fashion Week shows were the talk of the industry, beginning with his February 2017 debut, which had a clear political message, opening and closing with the David Bowie song “This is Not America.”
Celebrities flocked to his shows, critics raved, and the fashion establishment rewarded him with three top awards in two years. He won the Council of Fashion Designers of America award for womenswear in both 2017 and 2018, and in a rare feat also took the menswear award in 2017.
But critical raves don’t necessarily translate to commercial success. There was reportedly disappointment on the part of PVH, the corporation that owns Calvin Klein, in sales under Simons.
Simons, who previously worked at Dior, brought an artsy European approach to the iconic American brand, often citing numerous cultural references — but especially Hollywood — as inspirations. In September, his runway show riffed on the movie “Jaws,” with models in various types of wetsuits strolling in front of enormous screens depicting a glistening ocean.
Many of the garments had big bites taken out of them — as in shark bites. Simons said the shark represented danger.
“Very often we are attracted to things that we actually know are dangerous,” he said in an interview. “But we can’t stay away from it.”
Some of models wore tasseled caps and robes; Simons was also riffing on “The Graduate.”
At his show last February, Simons coated the former American Stock Exchange Building in downtown Manhattan with a huge bed of popcorn. Guests slogged through the kernels to get to their seats, with bits of popcorn falling into boots and shoes and coating one’s clothes with powder.
It was Simons’ version of an American landscape, including a huge barn house. But the clothes evoked not so much rural America as a dystopian world on another planet, with balaclavas, huge gloves, and bits of Mylar flowing from the garments.
As was typical, that show was attended by a slew of celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, and — straight from a premiere party — the cast of “The Black Panther,” including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman.
Calvin Klein will not show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019. No word was given about a successor.

