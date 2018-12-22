You are here

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sees off Burnley as Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their third goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored two, against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sees off Burnley as Mesut Ozil returns for Arsenal

Updated 22 December 2018
AFP
LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Burnley on Saturday as Mesut Ozil was restored to the starting line-up as captain.
Former Germany international Ozil has been on the fringes of Unai Emery’s team in recent weeks but was quickly into the thick of the action at the Emirates, playing a key role in Aubameyang’s opener.
That goal helped end a statistical quirk as it meant Arsenal led at half-time of a Premier League game for the first time this season.
Aubameyang smashed a rasping shot past Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart shortly after the restart to earn his side some breathing space.
An Ashley Barnes strike for the visitors reduced the deficit and Arsenal fans had some nervy moments before substitute Alex Iwobi made sure of all three points.
Ozil was not in the squad for Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham and had not started in the league since November 11.
He was one of six changes from last week’s defeat at Southampton as Alexandre Lacazette was recalled, Sead Kolasinac started following a thigh problem and Mohamed Elneny came in for his first Premier League action of the campaign.
The 30-year-old Ozil was a mainstay in the Gunners side under previous manager Arsene Wenger but Emery has shown he has no issue with keeping the club’s highest-paid player on the sidelines.
Ozil’s lack of game-time, partly due to a back problem, has led to rumors linking him with a January move away from the club.
Both sides had early chances in the early kick-off in the Premier League but the Gunners took the lead following a delightful move in the 14th minute.
Arsenal toyed with the Burnley defense, looking for an opening, until Ozil played an incisive pass that found Kolasinac. His cutback was tucked away by Aubameyang.
It was Aubameyang’s 11th Premier League goal of the season, taking him level at the top of the charts with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
He pulled ahead of the Egyptian in the 48th minute, smashing the ball high past Hart after a speedy counter-attack.
Barnes pulled a goal back for the visitors after Arsenal failed to clear in the 63rd minute.
The home side lost their way following that goal but sealed the win in added time, when Iwobi pounced.
Arsenal, who remain fifth in the Premier League, had gone 22 matches unbeaten in all competitions before last weekend’s defeat to Southampton and lost at home to Spurs in their midweek League Cup quarterfinal clash.

Real Madrid win third straight Club World Cup title with win over Al-Ain

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
Real Madrid win third straight Club World Cup title with win over Al-Ain

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Real Madrid eased to a third straight Club World Cup title as Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos scored in a 4-1 final victory over home team Al-Ain in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The European champions have struggled at times this season but had little trouble in brushing aside Al-Ain, whose surprise run to the final included a comeback from 3-0 down against Team Wellington and a shock last-four win over River Plate.

The Spanish giants have now won a record four Club World Cup titles, pulling one clear of arch rivals Barcelona, who were in La Liga action on Saturday.

Real boss Santiago Solari, who has had to deal with rumours surrounding his future after former Los Blancos coach Jose Mourinho's sacking by Manchester United earlier this week, named a strong side including Modric, Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale.

And he was in buoyant mood after the game.

"This title closes the season on a great note for us. To be able to win three Champions Leagues and Club World Cup is history in itself and it will be difficult to equal this.

"This tournament is very close to my heart, it is a wonderful tournament and I am leaving with a lot of happiness and satisfaction. The team is used to repeat success, I enjoy seeing how the players enjoying. The seriousness we put in this tournament and we played a great game tonight.

"We don’t have rest on our laurels. We have to realise that it’s a very difficult to play and achieve this feat," he said.

And he praised the Emirati team. "The Al-Ain performance was fantastic. They were the only team who were not continental champions, but they eliminated all champions and they faced tonight’s game and fought well. I congratulated them for their efforts."

Al-Ain coach Zoran Mamic rued the number of games his side had to play, but was pragmatic in his assessment of the game.

"Congratulations to Real Madrid. They presented good football with lots of quality. It was hard for us today, it was our fourth game in 10 days and we didn’t have enough power.

"However, we had chances, but we didn’t take them, in the end Real Madrid deserved to win. We must learn how to play at a higher level. We are proud of our achievement, we will be happy and enjoy it."

Ballon d'Or winner Modric gave Real a 14th-minute lead, and Marcos Llorente's fantastic volley wrapped up the win on the hour mark before Sergio Ramos' late third and Tsukasa Shiotani's consolation.

Yahia Nader put through his own net in injury time as Real comfortably claimed their 11th win in 13 games and a first trophy since Solari took over from the sacked Julen Lopetegui in October.

Al-Ain started brightly and came close to taking a shock lead when Sweden international striker Marcus Berg could only prod the ball into the gloves of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

But Real did not wait long to make Berg pay, as Karim Benzema teed up Modric, who took a touch before curling a fine left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Benzema went close with a blocked effort, before also firing over the bar.

A second goal always looked likely to arrive sooner rather than later, with Modric denied by an excellent save from Al-Ain 'keeper Khalid Eisa.

But the Emiratis hung in the game and could have levelled when Rayan Yaslam Mohamad Al Jaberi could only slice a shot out of play for a throw-in.

Real doubled their lead, though, as 23-year-old midfielder Llorente drilled home his first goal for the club with a wonderful volley from just outside the area.

The game was all over as a contest in the 79th minute when Ramos climbed above the Al-Ain defence to power a trademark header into the net from Modric's corner.

Japanese midfielder Shiotani glanced in a Caio free-kick to grab Al-Ain an 86th-minute consolation, but Nader deflected Junior Vinicius' effort past Eisa in the first minute of added time.

