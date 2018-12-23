You are here

Saudi Arabia, France to boost cooperation at all levels

Saudi investments in France amount to about $900 million, mostly in the real estate sector. (SPA)
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, France to boost cooperation at all levels

  • France ranks third among countries investing in Saudi Arabia, and has 80 companies operating in the Kingdom
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee chaired by Dr. Fahd bin Hamoud Al-Enezi held talks with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly headed by Claude Guess Gen.
The two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the Saudi Shoura Council and the French National Assembly. They also discussed issues of common interests and the regional and global political and economic situation.
Saudi Arabia and France enjoy cordial ties. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to France was the cornerstone of investments amounting to $18 billion. The bilateral trade exceeds $9.22 billion.
France ranks third among countries investing in Saudi Arabia, and has 80 companies operating in the Kingdom.
Saudi investments in France amount to about $900 million, mostly in the real estate sector, according to French statistics.
The Saudi-French CEO Forum in Paris in April resulted in the signing of 20 memoranda of understanding amounting to $18 billion.

Topics: Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee

Two Saudi women become first female firefighters

Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
Two Saudi women become first female firefighters

  • Ghaziyah Al-Dossari says she was inspired by her father, a hardworking firefighter
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Two women became Saudi Arabia’s first female firefighters, as part of sweeping reforms to empower women that falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Saudi Aramco trained two Saudi women in engaging in firefighting operations, in the first-ever training program of its kind in the Kingdom, a profession that has been usually dominated by men.
Engineer Ghaziyah Al-Dossari said she was inspired by his father’s firefighting program, a firefighter who was passionate about his work, and that her family was proud to continue to inherit the profession, adding she felt her joining the fire department was a dream.
“I am happy to be part of this opportunity that represents equality, especially as I can get to work alongside my male colleagues,” said Abeer Al-Jaber.
Saudi Aramco Program Manager, Ghassan Abu Al-Faraj, said: “This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and Aramco, as these first two women have been adopted as firefighters.”
The initiative was circulated on social networking sites, prompting Saudi oil expert, Dr. Abeer Al-Olayan, to comment in which she stated: “For the first time in the history of the Kingdom, the fire department has given accreditation to the first female Saudi firefighters.”

Topics: Civil Defence firefighting

