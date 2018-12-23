Saudi Arabia, France to boost cooperation at all levels

JEDDAH: The Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee chaired by Dr. Fahd bin Hamoud Al-Enezi held talks with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly headed by Claude Guess Gen.
The two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the Saudi Shoura Council and the French National Assembly. They also discussed issues of common interests and the regional and global political and economic situation.
Saudi Arabia and France enjoy cordial ties. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to France was the cornerstone of investments amounting to $18 billion. The bilateral trade exceeds $9.22 billion.
France ranks third among countries investing in Saudi Arabia, and has 80 companies operating in the Kingdom.
Saudi investments in France amount to about $900 million, mostly in the real estate sector, according to French statistics.
The Saudi-French CEO Forum in Paris in April resulted in the signing of 20 memoranda of understanding amounting to $18 billion.
