Few turn out for French ‘yellow vest’ protests, driver dies at road block

Gendarmes secure the traffic while the yellow vests protestor stand on the side of the road during a protest near highway access in Saint Saturnin, near Le Mans, northwestern France, on December 22, 2018. (AFP)
Protestors stand as police use a water cannon on the sidelines of a "Yellow Vest" (Gilets jaunes) anti-government protest on December 22, 2018, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations. (AFP)
Demonstrators of the French "yellow vests" (gilets jaunes) throws tear gas canisters back as police disperse the end of a protest in central Paris on December 22, 2018 as the movement turned out in small numbers for a sixth Saturday of nationwide demonstrations. (AFP)
A protestor wrapped in a French flag and wearing a ball and chain costume attends during a "Yellow Vest" (Gilets jaunes) anti-government protest on December 22, 2018, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
  Late on Friday, a 36-year-old man died in Perpignan, southern France, when his car hit a truck at a road block erected by protesters
  The "yellow vest" protesters began in mid-November to rally against fuel tax increases and subsequently against the wider liberal economic reform policy of Macron
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
TOULOUSE/PARIS, France: France’s anti-government “yellow vest” protest was losing steam on Saturday but caused traffic disruption through road blocks across the country, leading to the death of a 10th person since the start of the movement last month.
The turnout on the streets of Paris and other cities was smaller than in previous weekends, authorities said. No major damage or clashes had been reported between police and protesters as of mid-afternoon.
About 23,800 people were demonstrating at 1300 GMT, including fewer than 1,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said. This was down from a week ago at the same time when there were 33,500 protesters out on the streets, 2,200 of which were in Paris.
Authorities had expected a march in Versailles, whose castle is a symbol of French state power and one of Europe’s top tourist attractions.
But few “gilets jaunes” (yellow vest) protesters — so-called after the high-visibility jackets French motorists must carry in their cars — showed up in the formal royal city.
Dispersed groups of protesters were out on the streets of Paris near tourist landmarks such as the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Galeries Lafayette department stores, singing La Marseillaise and calling for President Emmanuel Macron’s resignation.
Attendance was on the rise, however, in Lyon and Bordeaux, according to Reuters witnesses. Protesters also managed to block some of the big highways, including one leading to Spain.
Late on Friday, a 36-year-old man died in Perpignan, southern France, when his car hit a truck at a road block erected by protesters, raising the death toll linked to the demonstrations to 10.
On Saturday, police fired tear gas against protesters who gathered near Macron’s villa in the chic resort of Le Touquet in northern France.

ROAD ACCIDENTS
In the French capital, the police arrested 109 protesters, seven of whom were held in custody.
Three weeks ago the protests in Paris turned into some of the worst unrest seen in the capital since the student-led civil unrest of 1968. Cars were set on fire, bank and insurance offices’ windows smashed and street furniture was vandalized.
Of the ten deaths linked to the protests, most have been the result of road accidents.
The “yellow vest” protesters began in mid-November to rally against fuel tax increases and subsequently against the wider liberal economic reform policy of Macron, who made tax and salary concessions earlier this month.
But the movement has gradually lost steam in recent weeks.
Since he caved in to protesters in a TV address on Dec 10, Macron, who turned 41 on Friday, has largely kept out of the public eye, staying inside the Elysee palace for what his press team called internal meetings.
A recent poll showed France’s far-right party National Rally, formerly known as the National Front, confirmed it was so far the biggest political beneficiary of the protests.

Topics: yellow vest France French President Emmanuel Macron

Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 62

Indonesian villagers carry the remains of the 2004 tsunami and earthquake victims discovered in Kajhu, Aceh province on December 19, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
  In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
JAKARTA: A tsunami killed at least 62 people and injured hundreds on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, officials said on Sunday.
Hundreds of homes and other buildings were “heavily damaged” in the tsunami which struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday.
It was the latest in a series of tragedies that have struck Indonesia, a vast archipelago, this year. Successive earthquakes flattened parts of the tourist island of Lombok, and a double quake-and-tsunami killed thousands on Sulawesi island. Nearly 200 people died when a Lion Air passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea in October.
Authorities warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches and a high-tide warning remained in place through till Dec. 25.
“Please do not be around the beaches around the Sunda Strait. Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet,” said Rahmat Triyono, an official at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
TV footage showed roads blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees. The water washed away an outdoor stage where a local rock band was performing, killing at least one musician. Others were missing.
On Dec. 26 in 2004, an Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by an earthquake killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia. The eruption of Krakatau in 1883 killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.
Endan Permana, head of the disaster mitigation agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived.
The western coast of Banten province in Java was the worst-hit area so far, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency.
At least seven people were reported dead in Lampung in southern Sumatra.
Rescue workers and ambulances were finding it difficult to reach affected areas because some roads were blocked by debris, said Ketut Sukerta, head of the disaster agency in South Lampung.

“WASHED AWAY“
Around 250 employees of the state utility company PLN had gathered in Tanjung Lesung for an end-of-year event, company spokesman I Made Suprateka told Reuters. At least seven people were killed and many suffered broken bones, he said.
Dramatic TV footage showed the seconds when waves hit a concert at the event and washed away the stage where local rock band Seventeen was performing.
“The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea,” the band said in a statement. “The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager...and others are missing.”
The disaster mitigation agency said it was still compiling information on the disaster and there was a “possibility that data on the victims and damage will increase.”
The tsunami was caused by “an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau” and was exacerbated by abnormally high tide because of the full moon, disaster agency spokesman Nugroho said.
Ben van der Pluijm, an earthquake geologist and a professor in the University of Michigan, said the tsunami may have been caused by a “partial collapse” of Anak Krakatau.
“Instability of the slope of an active volcano can create a rock slide that moves a large volume of water, creating local tsunami waves that can be very powerful. This is like suddenly dropping a bag of sand in a tub filled with water,” he said.
Anak Krakatau, an active volcano which is located roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra and has been spewing ash and lava for months, erupted again just after 9 p.m. on Saturday and the tsunami struck at around 9.30 p.m., according to BMKG.
Anak Krakatau is the island that emerged from an area once occupied by Krakatau, which was completely destroyed in the 1883 disaster. It first appeared in 1927 and has been growing ever since.
Coastal residents reported not seeing or feeling any warning signs, like receding water or an earthquake, before waves of up to two meters washed ashore, according to media.
Nugroho told Metro TV that tsunamis triggered by volcanic eruptions were “rare” and that the Sunda Strait tsunami had not resulted from an earthquake.
“There was no earthquake, and the Anak Krakatau eruption also wasn’t that big,” Nugroho told Metro TV, noting there were no “significant” seismic tremors to indicate a tsunami was coming.
The eruption created a column of volcanic ash up to 500 meters high. 

Topics: Indonesia tsunami

