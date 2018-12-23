You are here

British politician, soldier and diplomat: Paddy Ashdown dies

In this file photo taken on October 26, 2005 The High Representative of International Community to Bosnia and Herzegovina, British Ambasador Paddy Ashdown poses for a photograph in his office in Sarajevo. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
AFP
British politician, soldier and diplomat: Paddy Ashdown dies

  • Paddy Ashdown served as the international high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2002 to 2006
Updated 23 December 2018
AFP
LODON: Paddy Ashdown, the former leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats who served as the international high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, died Saturday at the age of 77, his party announced.
He made an “immeasurable contribution to furthering the cause of liberalism” and will be “desperately missed,” the Lib Dems said in a statement.
Ashdown, a former special forces officer, led the centrist Liberal Democrats in opposition from 1988 until 1999, reviving their fortunes after years in the wilderness. He served as the international high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2002 to 2006.
He revealed in November that he was being treated for bladder cancer.
“I have the best of people and the best of friends to fight this with, which makes me, as so often in my life, very lucky,” Ashdown said.
Current Lib Dem leader Vince Cable said it was a “hugely sad day” in British politics and paid tribute to Ashdown’s talents beyond the political arena, including as an author, a marine and in the diplomatic service.
Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May said she learned of his death with “great sadness” and praised his service to Britain and the international community.
“He dedicated his life to public service and he will be sorely missed,” she said.
Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair said Ashdown was a “political visionary” who was “motivated by values of compassion, decency and a profound commitment to make the world a better place.”
“He was one of the most talented politicians never to hold high office, but as leader of the Liberal Democrats he nonetheless had a major impact on British political life,” said Blair, who was in power from 1997 to 2007.
“He had courage, personal and political, unafraid to speak his mind yet always open to the views of others.”
Blair’s successor Gordon Brown said Ashdown was “one of the towering political figures of our generation who spoke always as a strong European, a committed internationalist and a dedicated constitutional reformer.”

Conservative former prime minister John Major, in office from 1990 to 1997, hailed Ashdown as “a man of duty, passion, and devotion to the country he loved.”
“In government, Paddy Ashdown was my opponent. In life, he was a much-valued friend,” said Major.
“Even when he knew he was gravely ill, Paddy’s concern for the future of our country continued to dominate his thinking.”
Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, who led the Lib Dems into a coalition government with PM David Cameron’s Conservatives in 2010, said Ashdown was the reason he became a liberal and entered politics, and had been a “lifelong mentor, friend and guide.”
“He was the most heartfelt person I have known — loyal and generous to a fault. Like so many others, I will miss him terribly,” said Clegg.
Cameron said Ashdown was brimming with dynamism and whose passion, charisma and ability to communicate helped governments focus on solving the Balkans crisis in the 1990s.
“The UK, liberal democracy and rational, moderate, cross-party debate have lost a great advocate,” he said.
At Ashdown’s final general election as leader in 1997, the Lib Dems won 19 percent of the vote, securing the party 46 seats, then a record showing for a third party in Britain.
Tim Farron, who headed the party from 2015 to 2017, said: “Paddy Ashdown was a hero to me, he saved and revived the Liberal Democrats at our lowest ebb, and then led us to our best result for 70 years.
“As a movement, we owe him our very existence.”

For nearly four years Ashdown served as the de facto leader of Bosnia, earning a reputation as a no-nonsense implementor of tough measures to help the country recover from its 1992-1995 war.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, leader of the world’s Anglicans, said Ashdown was “an advocate for those others forgot.
“He served the people of the Balkans with passion and inspiration, an agent of reconciliation.”
Ashdown also campaigned for Britain to stay in the European Union in the 2016 referendum and, after losing, founded a cross-party centrist movement called “More United.”
He was knighted under his real name of Jeremy in 2000 and was made a member of parliament’s upper House of Lords.
He was married with two children and lived in Yeovil, southwest England, which he represented in the lower House of Commons.

Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 62

Indonesian villagers carry the remains of the 2004 tsunami and earthquake victims discovered in Kajhu, Aceh province on December 19, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 62

  • In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
JAKARTA: A tsunami killed at least 62 people and injured hundreds on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau, officials said on Sunday.
Hundreds of homes and other buildings were “heavily damaged” in the tsunami which struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday.
It was the latest in a series of tragedies that have struck Indonesia, a vast archipelago, this year. Successive earthquakes flattened parts of the tourist island of Lombok, and a double quake-and-tsunami killed thousands on Sulawesi island. Nearly 200 people died when a Lion Air passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea in October.
Authorities warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches and a high-tide warning remained in place through till Dec. 25.
“Please do not be around the beaches around the Sunda Strait. Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet,” said Rahmat Triyono, an official at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
TV footage showed roads blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees. The water washed away an outdoor stage where a local rock band was performing, killing at least one musician. Others were missing.
On Dec. 26 in 2004, an Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by an earthquake killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia. The eruption of Krakatau in 1883 killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.
Endan Permana, head of the disaster mitigation agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from the capital, Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived.
The western coast of Banten province in Java was the worst-hit area so far, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency.
At least seven people were reported dead in Lampung in southern Sumatra.
Rescue workers and ambulances were finding it difficult to reach affected areas because some roads were blocked by debris, said Ketut Sukerta, head of the disaster agency in South Lampung.

“WASHED AWAY“
Around 250 employees of the state utility company PLN had gathered in Tanjung Lesung for an end-of-year event, company spokesman I Made Suprateka told Reuters. At least seven people were killed and many suffered broken bones, he said.
Dramatic TV footage showed the seconds when waves hit a concert at the event and washed away the stage where local rock band Seventeen was performing.
“The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea,” the band said in a statement. “The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager...and others are missing.”
The disaster mitigation agency said it was still compiling information on the disaster and there was a “possibility that data on the victims and damage will increase.”
The tsunami was caused by “an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau” and was exacerbated by abnormally high tide because of the full moon, disaster agency spokesman Nugroho said.
Ben van der Pluijm, an earthquake geologist and a professor in the University of Michigan, said the tsunami may have been caused by a “partial collapse” of Anak Krakatau.
“Instability of the slope of an active volcano can create a rock slide that moves a large volume of water, creating local tsunami waves that can be very powerful. This is like suddenly dropping a bag of sand in a tub filled with water,” he said.
Anak Krakatau, an active volcano which is located roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra and has been spewing ash and lava for months, erupted again just after 9 p.m. on Saturday and the tsunami struck at around 9.30 p.m., according to BMKG.
Anak Krakatau is the island that emerged from an area once occupied by Krakatau, which was completely destroyed in the 1883 disaster. It first appeared in 1927 and has been growing ever since.
Coastal residents reported not seeing or feeling any warning signs, like receding water or an earthquake, before waves of up to two meters washed ashore, according to media.
Nugroho told Metro TV that tsunamis triggered by volcanic eruptions were “rare” and that the Sunda Strait tsunami had not resulted from an earthquake.
“There was no earthquake, and the Anak Krakatau eruption also wasn’t that big,” Nugroho told Metro TV, noting there were no “significant” seismic tremors to indicate a tsunami was coming.
The eruption created a column of volcanic ash up to 500 meters high. 

