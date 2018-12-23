You are here

Bangladesh electioneering in full swing; vote on Dec. 30

Supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League join in a campaign ahead of the 11th general election in Dhaka. (Reuters)
Updated 23 December 2018
SHEHAB SUMON
  • The BNP pledges farming subsidies and increasing the minimum wage for the country’s 4 million workers in the garments industry
  • A total of 18 candidates, including 11 from the BNP, have been disqualified from contesting the polls on grounds of ethics violations
DHAKA: Electioneering in Bangladesh is in full swing as two major contenders in the running announced their election manifestos earlier this week. The ruling Awami League (AL) declared its 21-point manifesto, which emphasizes economic growth, while its largest opponent, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has promised to implement sweeping reforms to strengthen democracy and the rule of law and make Parliament and the judiciary more effective.
Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections are slated for Dec. 30.
AL’s pledges include a 10 percent gross domestic product (GDP) increase over the next five years and a more than 12 percent reduction in the poverty rate, which currently affects more than one-fifth of the country’s population.
AL also promises to eradicate poverty by 2041 and create around 13 million jobs within five years. It also pledges equal wages for men and women and subsidies for farmers.
On the other hand, BNP’s promises include an 11 percent increase in the GDP within a specific timeframe, a corruption investigation into the country’s pending megaprojects, and 10 million jobs within five years.
The BNP also pledges farming subsidies and increasing the minimum wage for the country’s 4 million workers in the garments industry.
The AL-led Moha Jot will compete against the BNP-led Jatio Oikya Front (JOF) in the upcoming elections, while the opposition Jatio Party (JP) is considered the country’s third most prominent political group in the country.
However, the Jamaat-e-Islami conservative movement is garnering an increasing supporter base despite its eradication as a political party by Bangladesh’s high court. Consequently, the BNP has had to nominate 22 of the former Jamaat-e-Islami candidates to run in elections to ensure a supporter base of its own.
There was much uncertainty about comprehensive parliamentary elections since the BNP had demanded the dissolution of Parliament ahead of elections.
The incarceration of the party’s head over graft charges also proved a big blow to the opposition group.
Khaleda Zia had filed nomination papers to compete in the election from prison, but lost all three appeals. The formation of the JOF proved a major breakthrough in the country’s election politics, while the AL has spared around 30 seats for the JP. Since the nine-year rule of Gen. Hussain Mohammad Ershad’s government came to an end in 1991, the BNP and AL have each led the country thrice.
This year, AL is seeking power for the third consecutive term since its landslide victory in 2008 (despite the BNP boycotting the election in 2014 over allegations of voter fraud).
A total of 18 candidates, including 11 from the BNP, have been disqualified from contesting the polls on grounds of ethics violations.
Among the 300 constituencies, there are at least 10 in which heavyweight candidates from major alliances are vying against each other.
The AL’s second-in-command and the country’s de facto communications minister, Obaidul Kader, is competing from his hometown of Noakhali, while Mirza Fakhrul Islam, the BNP’s second-in-command and its secretary-general, is competing from his hometown of Thakurgaon.
In Dhaka, three heavyweight candidates are competing against each other.
Ershad, the country’s former president and JP chairman, is up against JOF candidate Andaliv Partha, while the ruling AL has nominated former popular film star Akbar Hossain Faruk to compete for the seat.
Meanwhile, candidates from two family conglomerates, Beximco and Jamuna, are also vying for power in the country’s parliament.
Salman Rahman, co-founder of Beximco, who is also an advisor to the prime minister, is competing for the first time through the AL against Salma Islam, wife of Jamuna Group chairman Nurul Islam.

‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 168 in Indonesia

Indonesian villagers carry the remains of the 2004 tsunami and earthquake victims discovered in Kajhu, Aceh province on December 19, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 168 in Indonesia

  • In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu
  • Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
CARITA, Indonesia: A tsunami following a volcanic eruption killed at least 168 people when it slammed without warning into popular beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on Saturday night, cutting a swathe of destruction and triggering mass panic as it swept inland.
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) following the eruption of a volcano known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 168 confirmed dead, 745 people injured and 30 reported missing across three regions, he said.
Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into an open-air concert by pop group “Seventeen” — hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.
In a tearful Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band’s bassist and road manager had been killed.
Images of the aftermath of the tsunami in coastal areas show a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches. A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular day-tripping spot on the west coast of Java.
Muhammad Bintang, who was at Carita beach when the wave hit, described a sudden surge of water that plunged the tourist spot into darkness.
“We arrived at 9pm for our holiday and suddenly the water came — it went dark, the electricity is off,” the 15-year-old told AFP.
“It’s messy outside and we still cannot access the road.”
In Lampung province, on the other side of the strait, Lutfi Al Rasyid said he fled the beach in Kalianda city in fear for his life.
“I could not start my motorbike so I left it and I ran... I just prayed and ran as far as I could,” the 23-year-old told AFP.
Authorities say the tsunami may have been triggered by an abnormal tidal surge due to a new moon and an underwater landslide following the eruption of Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.
“The combination caused a sudden tsunami that hit the coast,” Nugroho said, but added that Indonesia’s geological agency was working to ascertain exactly how it happened.
He added that the death toll would likely increase.
Video footage posted to social media by Nugroho showed panicked residents clutching flashlights and fleeing for higher ground.
Indonesian authorities initially claimed the wave was not a tsunami, but instead a tidal surge and urged the public not to panic.
Nugroho later apologized for the mistake on Twitter, saying because there was no earthquake it had been difficult to ascertain the cause of the incident early on.
“If there is an initial error we’re sorry,” he wrote.
The wave swamped parts of the coast around the Sunda Strait, but was most damaging in Pandeglang district, on Java’s western tip, where at least 33 people died and 491 people were injured.
Three people died further north in Serang, while seven were killed in South Lampung, on Sumatra island.
Heavy equipment was being transported to badly-hit areas to help search for victims, Nugroho said, adding evacuation posts and public kitchens were being set up for evacuees.
Abu Salim, a member of the Tagana disaster volunteer group, said he helped evacuate victims in Banten province.
“We evacuated the victims who died and were injured, we took them to health clinics ... Most of them suffered from broken bones,” he said, adding he feared more were missing.
Although relatively rare, submarine volcanic eruptions can cause tsunamis due to the sudden displacement of water or slope failure, according to the International Tsunami Information Center.
Anak Krakatoa is a small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean half a century after Krakatoa’s deadly 1883 eruption which killed more than 36,000 people.
According to Indonesia’s geological agency, Anak Krakatoa had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of meters into the air.
The volcano erupted again just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the agency said.
An eruption just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday lasted around 13 minutes and sent plumes of ash soaring hundreds of meters into the sky.
Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.
Most recently in the city of Palu on Sulawesi island a quake and tsunami in September killed thousands of people.
On December 26, 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.
Anak Krakatoa is one of 127 active volcanoes which run the length of the archipelago.

