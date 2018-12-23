You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Creatures of Cain

Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Erika Lorraine Milam

After World War II, the question of how to define a universal human nature took on new urgency. Creatures of Cain charts the rise and precipitous fall in Cold War America of a theory that attributed man’s evolutionary success to his unique capacity for murder, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Drawing on a wealth of archival materials and in-depth interviews, Erika Lorraine Milam reveals how the scientists who advanced this “killer ape” theory capitalized on an expanding postwar market in intellectual paperbacks and widespread faith in the power of science to solve humanity’s problems, even to answer the most fundamental questions of human identity.
The killer ape theory spread quickly from colloquial science publications to late-night television, classrooms, political debates, and Hollywood films.
Behind the scenes, however, scientists were sharply divided, their disagreements centering squarely on questions of race and gender.

Author: Luke hunter

This is an expanded and fully revised new edition of a highly acclaimed guide to the world’s carnivores — some of the most spectacular and feared creatures in nature.
Covering all 250 species of terrestrial, true carnivores, from the majestic polar bear and predatory wild cats to the tiny least weasel, Luke Hunter’s comprehensive, up-to-date, and user-friendly guide features 93 color plates by acclaimed wildlife artist Priscilla Barrett that depict every species and numerous subspecies, as well as more than 400 drawings of skulls and footprints.
Features new to this edition include revised and expanded species coverage, a distribution map for every species, 25 new behavioral illustrations, and much more, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Detailed species accounts describe key identification features, distribution and habitat, feeding ecology, behavior, social patterns, reproduction and demography, status, threats, lifespan, and mortality.

