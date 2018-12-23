You are here

  • Home
  • 23 dead in Nepal student bus crash
﻿

23 dead in Nepal student bus crash

Injured Nepali passengers receive treatment at a hospital in Dang District, some 540 kilometres southwest of Kathmandu, on December 22, 2018, following a bus accident that left 23 people dead. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
AFP
0

23 dead in Nepal student bus crash

  • The Nepalese students and instructors from Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute had been visiting a farm in a nearby district
Updated 23 December 2018
AFP
0

KATMANDU: Twenty-three people died in western Nepal when a bus carrying school students and teachers back from a botanical field trip plunged into a gorge, police said.
The students were aged mostly between 16 and 20. Two teachers and the driver also died in the accident early evening on Friday in a remote area.
The vehicle was carrying 37 people, with 22 killed at the scene and another in a nearby hospital. Fourteen people were treated for injuries.
“Our preliminary investigation shows the cause of the incident was speed,” police officer Bel Bahadur Pandey told AFP.
Road accidents are relatively common in Nepal because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.
The latest comes a week after a truck accident in central Nepal killed 20 mourners returning from a funeral ritual.

Topics: nepal Katmandu

Related

0
Travel
Pokhara: Nepal’s peaceful paradise is well worth the trek
0
Offbeat
Crouching tigers, hidden cameras: Nepal counts its big cats

Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’

Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’

  • More than 1,000 women are killed every year in the conservative, Muslim-majority country over suspicions they engaged in relationships that went against the family’s wishes
  • The so-called “honor killings” are often carried out by the women’s own relatives
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Police in northwestern Pakistan say four cousins were shot dead over “family honor” on the orders of a village council.
District police chief Raja Abdus Saboor said Sunday that police have arrested one man involved in the killings and are searching for others. The four victims, two men and two women, were 18 to 21 years old. Their bodies were found on Friday near their remote mountain village.
More than 1,000 women are killed every year in the conservative, Muslim-majority country over suspicions they engaged in relationships that went against the family’s wishes. The so-called “honor killings” are often carried out by the women’s own relatives.
In 2012, five women were killed in the same region for cheering male dancers during a wedding.

Topics: Pakistan Peshawar

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan praises plan for US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan
0
Pakistan
Pakistan-China joint air exercise concludes in Karachi

Latest updates

Hamas rejects Abbas plan to dissolve Palestinian parliament
0
Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’
0
‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 168 in Indonesia
0
Protesters block women going to flashpoint India temple
0
As Syria war winds down, refugees stay put despite hardships
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.