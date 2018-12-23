You are here

  • Home
  • Aid ship with 311 migrants ignored by Italy, heads to Spain
﻿

Aid ship with 311 migrants ignored by Italy, heads to Spain

A rescue helicopter leaves after evacuating a mother and her new born baby following their rescue with other nearly 300 migrants off the coast of Libya on December 21, 2018 by Proactiva Open Arms organisation. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
AP
0

Aid ship with 311 migrants ignored by Italy, heads to Spain

  • Spain’s Foreign Ministry says Malta denied the aid boat permission to dock and the boat’s calls to Italy, France, Tunisia and Libya have gone unanswered
Updated 23 December 2018
AP
0

MADRID: Spain’s Foreign Ministry says it has given permission to an aid boat carrying 311 rescued migrants to set course for Spain after Italy and other Mediterranean countries did not answer its request to dock.
The boat belonging to the Spanish aid group Proactiva Open Arms saved 313 migrants Friday in waters near Libya. A baby and its mother were then evacuated from the boat.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry says Malta denied the aid boat permission to dock and the boat’s calls to Italy, France, Tunisia and Libya have gone unanswered.
The aid group says it now has permission to enter the Spanish port of Algeciras. On its Twitter account, Proactiva said “it will be many and difficult days sailing, but we have a safe port.”

Topics: Libya Spain

Related

0
World
UK forces retake ship after stowaways threaten crew

Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’

Updated 23 December 2018
AP
0

Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’

  • More than 1,000 women are killed every year in the conservative, Muslim-majority country over suspicions they engaged in relationships that went against the family’s wishes
  • The so-called “honor killings” are often carried out by the women’s own relatives
Updated 23 December 2018
AP
0

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Police in northwestern Pakistan say four cousins were shot dead over “family honor” on the orders of a village council.
District police chief Raja Abdus Saboor said Sunday that police have arrested one man involved in the killings and are searching for others. The four victims, two men and two women, were 18 to 21 years old. Their bodies were found on Friday near their remote mountain village.
More than 1,000 women are killed every year in the conservative, Muslim-majority country over suspicions they engaged in relationships that went against the family’s wishes. The so-called “honor killings” are often carried out by the women’s own relatives.
In 2012, five women were killed in the same region for cheering male dancers during a wedding.

Topics: Pakistan Peshawar

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan praises plan for US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan
0
Pakistan
Pakistan-China joint air exercise concludes in Karachi

Latest updates

In areas backed by Turkey, Syrians welcome US withdrawal
0
Head of UN cease-fire monitoring team arrives Yemen’s Sanaa
0
Hamas rejects Abbas plan to dissolve Palestinian parliament
0
Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’
0
‘Volcano’ tsunami kills at least 168 in Indonesia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.