Pakistani police: 4 young people killed over ‘family honor’

In 2012, five women were killed in the same region for cheering male dancers during a wedding. (File/AFP)
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Police in northwestern Pakistan say four cousins were shot dead over “family honor” on the orders of a village council.
District police chief Raja Abdus Saboor said Sunday that police have arrested one man involved in the killings and are searching for others. The four victims, two men and two women, were 18 to 21 years old. Their bodies were found on Friday near their remote mountain village.
More than 1,000 women are killed every year in the conservative, Muslim-majority country over suspicions they engaged in relationships that went against the family’s wishes. The so-called “honor killings” are often carried out by the women’s own relatives.
In 2012, five women were killed in the same region for cheering male dancers during a wedding.

Pair freed without charge in London airport drones probe

LONDON: A man and a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London Gatwick Airport were released without charge on Sunday, police said.
“Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick,” Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

