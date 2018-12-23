Head of UN cease-fire monitoring team arrives Yemen’s Sanaa

SANAA: The head of the UN team tasked with monitoring a fragile ceasefire in Yemen arrived in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa on Sunday, an AFP photographer said.
Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert is heading a joint committee including members of the government and the Huthi rebels, in charge of monitoring a ceasefire in the port city of Hodeida.
He is making a stop in Sanaa before heading to Hodeida, a lifeline port city that serves as the entry point for the majority of imports to war-torn Yemen, a UN official said, after holding talks Saturday with Yemen government officials in Aden.
