Pair freed without charge in London airport drones probe

Drones were seen flying illegally over the airfield of Gatwick Airport, forcing its closure. (Reuters)
Updated 23 December 2018
AFP
  Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," police said
  Thousands of travelers were affected due the closure of the airport in one of the busiest times of the year
LONDON: A man and a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London Gatwick Airport were released without charge on Sunday, police said.
“Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick,” Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

0
World
President Ghani appoints staunch Pakistan critics in two top posts

Updated 23 December 2018
Sayed Salahuddin
  Newly appointed defense and interior ministers are know anti-Pakistan figures
  The appointments come amid a deteriorating security situation
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday replaced his ministers of defense and interior affairs with two of his staunchest critics, also known as strong anti-Taliban and anti-Pakistan figures.

The appointments of Assadullah Khalid as defense chief and Amrullah Saleh as interior minister come amid a deteriorating security situation and ahead of a presidential election in April in which Ghani plans to run for office again.

The appointments also coincide with Washington stepping up its efforts to hold talks with the Taliban and explore a negotiated settlement to a 17 year-long war. It also comes at a time when President Donald Trump is considering reducing by half U.S. troops in Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

Both Khalid and Saleh, who are in their mid forties, have served as the head of Afghanistan’s intelligence wing, The National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Khalid was severely wounded by a Taliban suicide bomber at his residence in December 2012 and was sent to the US for medical treatment.

Human rights groups accuse him of  mistreating prisoners and corruption when he served as governor of Kandahar province.

“Khalid stands accused of war crimes and serious human rights abuses under possible investigation by the ICC,” Particia Gossman, a senior member of Human Rights Group said.

She said the palace was making a grave mistake with his appointment.

Khalid planned to run for office and like Saleh has criticised Ghani for mismanagement and opposes the Taliban and neighbouring Pakistan. 

Ghani’s office in a statement officially announced the pair’s appointment. Officials refused to discuss the reasons for the new designations. 

The Taliban have gained ground in recent years, inflicting heavy casualties on security forces despite a surge of U.S. troops and an increase in the number of aerial attacks. The Afghan parliament has on several occasions demanded the shakeup of security chiefs.

