UAE: oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts “not enough”

Oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017 as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
  • OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed this month to slash oil production by more than the market had expected
  • Extending the output agreement signed in early December will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands
Reuters
KUWAIT: If an agreed cut in oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day is not enough to balance the market, OPEC and allied producers will hold an extraordinary meeting and do what is necessary, the United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Sunday.
Extending the output agreement signed in early December will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands, Suhail Al-Mazrouei told a news conference at a gathering of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.
“What if the 1.2 million barrels of cuts are not enough? I am telling you that if it is not, we will meet and see what is enough and we will do it,” Mazrouei said.
“The plan (to cut oil production) is well studied but if it does not work, we always have the power in OPEC to call for an extraordinary meeting,” he added.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russia-led allies agreed this month to slash oil production by more than the market had expected.
Still, oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017 as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks.
The Emirati minister said a joint OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in Baku at the end of February or the beginning of March, as producers aim to return the oil market to the balance reached in the summer of 2018.
Mazrouei was speaking at a news conference with Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor, Adeeb Al-Aama, and Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban.
Aama said oil market oversupply had fallen to 37 million barrels of crude in November from 340 million barrels in January 2017, when OPEC and its allies began cutting production in an attempt to lift the price of crude.
Ghadhban said he agreed with the Saudi energy minister’s expectation that the decision would be renewed, adding that Iraq would be willing to extend the production agreement in April. OPEC holds its next full meeting that month in Vienna.
“We would be watching the prices and how they react over time,” Ghadhban said.

Ghosn’s detention extended by 10 days through Jan 1

AFP
  • His original November 19 arrest for alleged financial misconduct sent shockwaves through the business world
  • Ghosn is being grilled over allegations that he shifted a personal investment loss worth more than $16 million to the Japanese automaker
AFP
TOKYO: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will be spending Christmas and the beginning of 2019 behind bars after a Tokyo court on Sunday extended his detention through to January 1.
“Today, a decision was made to detain (Ghosn). The full term of the detention will expire on January 1,” the Tokyo District Court said in a statement to media.
The move by the court comes as Tokyo prosecutors continue to grill the automobile tycoon over allegations that he shifted a personal investment loss worth more than $16 million to the Japanese automaker.
The Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese executive had earlier had hopes of being freed on bail after the same Tokyo court rejected a bid last week by prosecutors to extend his detention over allegations related to under-reporting his income.
But on Friday, prosecutors slapped Ghosn with a fresh arrest warrant over the investment loss, gaining a 48-hour period to keep him in custody before the latest extension was granted.
He has reportedly denied the allegations, asserting that transactions were carried out legally.
His lengthy detention — in Japan, suspects can be “re-arrested” several times over different allegations — has sparked criticism, especially from abroad.
His original November 19 arrest for alleged financial misconduct sent shockwaves through the business world.
Since then, the once jet-setting executive has languished in a tiny cell in a detention center in northern Tokyo, where he has complained about the cold and the rice-based menu.

