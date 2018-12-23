’Aquaman’ makes a big splash to top North American box office

‘Stan & Ollie,’ a portrait of comedic genius

NEW YORK: They hung up their bowler hats decades ago, but Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy remain cinema’s most iconic comic duo, with a unique chemistry explored in a new feature centered on their careers’ tricky end.

New film “Stan and Ollie,” the first time a feature filmmaker has tackled the slapstick comedy geniuses, known for films including “Sons of the Desert” (1933) and “Way Out West” (1937).

But instead of documenting the stratospheric heights of their success, in “Stan and Ollie,” director Jon S. Baird introduces two worn-out heroes clambering for one last hurrah.

“It wasn’t replicating their movies because those exist,” John C. Reilly, who portrays Hardy, told a New York panel discussion in early December.

“It was going to be about something that no one would know except them.”

With a highly convincing performance, Reilly and Steve Coogan bring new life to the duo: the British Stan Laurel, a workaholic, and American Oliver Hardy, a hedonist frustrated by his husky physique.