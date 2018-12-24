King Khalid University signs over 40 deals to boost research

JEDDAH: The Research and Advisory Center at King Khalid University (KKU) is making all efforts to boost its research activities in all spheres of life to achieve the Kingdom’s development goals.

Since its inception in 2017, it has signed over 40 cooperation agreements with entities from various sectors in Asir and other provinces.

The head of the center, Dr. Hasan Ahmed Al-Tale’, said the research facility has signed agreements with military, security and government sector entities as well as private bodies and charities.

He said the university wants to utilize all resources at its and its partners’ disposal to boost the development process currently underway in the Kingdom and to achieve the goals set by the country’s leadership in Vision 2030.

Al-Tale’ said the areas of cooperation include organizing scientific programs, activities and events and contributing to improving these sectors through joint development programs, research and studies.

The center is the main representative of KKU in the management and implementation of research, consultancy and services provided to external sectors through documented legal contracts, in addition to acting as the body responsible for partnering with the public and private sector institutions.