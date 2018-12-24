You are here

King Khalid University signs over 40 deals to boost research

The center is the main representative of KKU in the management and implementation of research, consultancy and services. (SPA)
  • The center is the main representative of KKU in the management and implementation of research, consultancy and services provided to external sectors
JEDDAH: The Research and Advisory Center at King Khalid University (KKU) is making all efforts to boost its research activities in all spheres of life to achieve the Kingdom’s development goals.
Since its inception in 2017, it has signed over 40 cooperation agreements with entities from various sectors in Asir and other provinces.
The head of the center, Dr. Hasan Ahmed Al-Tale’, said the research facility has signed agreements with military, security and government sector entities as well as private bodies and charities.
He said the university wants to utilize all resources at its and its partners’ disposal to boost the development process currently underway in the Kingdom and to achieve the goals set by the country’s leadership in Vision 2030.
Al-Tale’ said the areas of cooperation include organizing scientific programs, activities and events and contributing to improving these sectors through joint development programs, research and studies.
The center is the main representative of KKU in the management and implementation of research, consultancy and services provided to external sectors through documented legal contracts, in addition to acting as the body responsible for partnering with the public and private sector institutions.

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues to support needy Syrians

The health service project’s cost is $3.528 million and will serve about a million people. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia's KSRelief continues to support needy Syrians

  • KSRelief recently signed a health project to ensure uninterrupted medical service in the war-torn country by providing funds and medical supplies for Bab Al-Hawa Hospital
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues its support to the livestock and agricultural sectors in Syria. The center provided 132 sheep to 66 beneficiaries in Aleppo.
Stepping up humanitarian efforts in Syria, KSRelief recently signed a health project to ensure uninterrupted medical service in the war-torn country by providing funds and medical supplies for Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, and also extended water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) project to help the people. The health service project’s cost is $3.528 million and will serve about a million people.
The project agreement is for one year and includes all operations for the hospital by meeting expenses including salaries and providing medical supplies including equipment to ensure uninterrupted medical service to the people.
The hospital also boasts a state-of-the-art training center, where a wide variety of medical and other health care-related courses are run to develop the skills and knowledge of all health care staff in the hospital itself, as well as in the wider health care community.

