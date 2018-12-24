You are here

﻿

Oil market ‘likely to rebalance early 2019’: OPEC

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that the surplus in the oil market was small compared to 2017. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News
0

  • Oil prices have shed more than 36 percent since early October
  • Oil ministers from leading OPEC nations said Sunday they expect prices will arrest their recent slide
KUWAIT CITY: Oil ministers from leading OPEC nations said Sunday they expect prices will arrest their recent slide and rebalance early next year, when a deal on new production cuts takes effect.
Oil prices have shed more than 36 percent since early October to trade at $54 per barrel, due to fears of oversupply and weak global demand.
But president of OPEC and UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that the surplus in the oil market was small compared to 2017 and expected it to vanish in one or two months.
“Based on available figures, we have around 26 million barrels of surplus ... compared to 340 million barrels in early 2017,” Al-Mazrouei told a press conference in Kuwait City.
“I think that we can easily do with this surplus and reach market rebalance in one or two months ... in the first quarter of next year,” he said.
OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed in early December to trim production by 1.2 million barrels a day from Jan. 1, in a bid to shore up sagging prices.
Mazrouei said that there has been higher than anticipated supply on the market in recent months, as US sanctions on Iran have had a less pronounced effect on the country’s oil exports than had been expected.
Iraq’s Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadhban said that there is a consensus among OPEC and non-OPEC producers to comply with the new agreement to trim output in a bid to stabilize the market.
He said the new agreement is valid for six months and the ministers will meet in April to assess the impact of the cuts.
Al-Ghadhban said he believes that the new measures taken by producers will “stop the slide in oil prices.”
Al-Mazrouei said that producers are ready to renew the agreement or increase cuts in case the market does not balance.
“If the production cuts of 1.2 million barrels a day is not enough, we will meet again to see what is enough and apply it,” he said.
During their meeting next April, the producers are also expected to sign a long-term agreement to formalize cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC members over oil output.
OPEC has lately been cooperating closely with Russia and other outside producers, in a bid to impose greater control over global output and prices.

UAE: oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts “not enough”

Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
0

UAE: oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts “not enough”

  • OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed this month to slash oil production by more than the market had expected
  • Extending the output agreement signed in early December will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands
Updated 23 December 2018
Reuters
0

KUWAIT: If an agreed cut in oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day is not enough to balance the market, OPEC and allied producers will hold an extraordinary meeting and do what is necessary, the United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Sunday.
Extending the output agreement signed in early December will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands, Suhail Al-Mazrouei told a news conference at a gathering of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.
“What if the 1.2 million barrels of cuts are not enough? I am telling you that if it is not, we will meet and see what is enough and we will do it,” Mazrouei said.
“The plan (to cut oil production) is well studied but if it does not work, we always have the power in OPEC to call for an extraordinary meeting,” he added.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russia-led allies agreed this month to slash oil production by more than the market had expected.
Still, oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017 as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks.
The Emirati minister said a joint OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in Baku at the end of February or the beginning of March, as producers aim to return the oil market to the balance reached in the summer of 2018.
Mazrouei was speaking at a news conference with Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor, Adeeb Al-Aama, and Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban.
Aama said oil market oversupply had fallen to 37 million barrels of crude in November from 340 million barrels in January 2017, when OPEC and its allies began cutting production in an attempt to lift the price of crude.
Ghadhban said he agreed with the Saudi energy minister’s expectation that the decision would be renewed, adding that Iraq would be willing to extend the production agreement in April. OPEC holds its next full meeting that month in Vienna.
“We would be watching the prices and how they react over time,” Ghadhban said.

