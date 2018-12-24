You are here

  Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early
Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early

US Defense Secretary James Mattis listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 23, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early

  A senior White House official said that Trump was irked by the attention given to Mattis' resignation letter
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months earlier than had been expected, a move officials said was driven by Trump’s anger at Mattis’ resignation letter and its rebuke of his foreign policy.
On Thursday, Mattis had abruptly said he was quitting, effective Feb. 28, after falling out with Trump over his foreign policy, including surprise decisions to withdraw all troops from Syria and start planning a drawdown in Afghanistan.
Trump has come under withering criticism from fellow Republicans, Democrats and international allies over his decisions about Syria and Afghanistan, against the advice of his top aides and US commanders.
The exit of Mattis, highly regarded by Republicans and Democrats alike, added to concerns over what many see as Trump’s unpredictable, go-it-alone approach to global security. Trump said Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan would take over on an acting basis from Jan. 1.
In announcing his resignation, Mattis distributed a candid resignation letter addressed to Trump that laid bare the growing divide between them, and implicitly criticized Trump for failing to value America’s closest allies, who fought alongside the United States in both conflicts. Mattis said that Trump deserved to have a defense secretary more aligned with his views.
Trump, who tweeted on Thursday that Mattis was “retiring, with distinction, at the end of February,” made his displeasure clear on Saturday by tweeting that the retired Marine general had been “ingloriously fired” by former President Barack Obama and he had given Mattis a second chance.
Obama removed Mattis as head of US Central Command in 2013 because of what officials at the time said were perceived to be his hawkish views on Iran.
Thursday’s tweet was dictated to an aide to send before Trump read Mattis’ resignation letter, a senior administration official told reporters on Sunday.
“That’s not the kind of letter of resignation I think you should write,” the official said, adding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told Mattis on Sunday he would be leaving on Jan. 1.
In a tweet on Sunday, Trump praised Shanahan, a former Boeing Co. executive, as “very talented.”
In his letter, Mattis had said he would step down at the end of February to allow for a successor to be confirmed and attend Congressional hearings and a key NATO meeting.
A senior White House official said that Trump was irked by the attention given to Mattis’ resignation letter.
“He just wants a smooth, more quick transition and felt that dragging it out for a couple of months is not good,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.
The official said Trump was expected to pick a nominee for defense secretary over the next couple of weeks.
Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White said Mattis would work with Shanahan and Pentagon leadership to ensure the department “remains focused on the defense of the nation during this transition.”
Shanahan, in his job as deputy defense secretary, has largely focused on internal Pentagon reform and issues like the creation of a Space Force, a project championed by Trump but resisted by some lawmakers and some in the Pentagon.
A senior administration official told Reuters that Shanahan “has a deep-seated understanding of military operations, and global security affairs, and importantly, has the breadth of large-scale business management experience that will enable him to effectively oversee the Defense Department.”

’SLOW’ SYRIA PULLOUT
In a shock announcement on Wednesday, Trump said he was withdrawing US troops from Syria, citing its cost both in terms of lives of US military and financially. A day later, US officials said the United States was planning on pulling out about half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.
Mattis, whose embrace of NATO and America’s traditional alliances often put him at odds with Trump, had advised against the Syria withdrawal — one of the factors in his resignation.
On Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that he had spoken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about a “slow and highly coordinated” withdrawal, suggesting that he might slow down the process after the barrage of criticism.
A USmilitary official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the withdrawal would be “safe, professional and deliberate” but was not aware of any new guidance from the White House.
A plan on the pullout is expected to be presented by commanders to the Pentagon this week, the official said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he deeply regretted Trump’s Syria decision.
The plan has also prompted unusually sharp criticism of Trump from some of his fellow Republicans.
Senator Bob Corker, the influential Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was “saddened” by Trump’s withdrawal decision.
“I think he knows he made a mistake,” Corker, who is retiring, said on CNN. “The president’s tendencies are to dig in and double-down if he knows he has done something that is probably incorrect.”

Topics: Jim Mattis Donald Trump

Update
British police scramble for clues in London airport drone chaos

Updated 24 December 2018
AFP
0

British police scramble for clues in London airport drone chaos

  Nearly 140,000 passengers were affected over three days of disruption Wednesday through Friday
  Police admitted there was a possibility that no drones had in fact hovered over the airport as they were relying on eyewitness accounts
Updated 24 December 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: British police were scrambling for suspects and evidence on Sunday in the London Gatwick Airport drone mystery that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill.
Nearly 140,000 passengers were affected over three days of disruption Wednesday through Friday as Britain’s second-busiest airport shut down because of repeated reports of drone sightings.
A damaged drone found near the airport was being forensically examined, police said, but it was not immediately clear whether it was connected to the sightings.
Police admitted there was a possibility that no drones had in fact hovered over the airport as they were relying on eyewitness accounts.
Police arrested a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the town of Crawley, near Gatwick, on Friday after a tip-off but released them without charge on Sunday.
“Both people have fully cooperated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick,” said Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley.
“We are not back to square one,” he said, adding that officers were looking at “persons of interest.”
He said that the detectives were investigating 67 reports of drone sightings from the public, police officers and airport staff.
They were also conducting a forensic examination of the damaged drone found near the airport perimeter, close to the last reported sighting location, Tingley said.
Asked about speculation that there never was a drone over the airport, he said: “Of course, that’s a possibility. We are working with human beings saying they have seen something.”
He added: “Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions.”
The dangers posed by drones include the possibility of a device smashing into a passenger plane or being sucked into an engine where its highly flammable lithium battery could cause a catastrophe.
The airport has offered a £50,000 ($63,000, 56,000 euro) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disruption.
Tingley said the two arrests came after a tip-off from a member of the public, adding that he appreciated the released pair’s cooperation in the investigation.
Pictures of the Crawley couple were splashed across Sunday’s newspapers, with headlines including “Are these the morons who ruined Christmas?“
While the man was a model helicopter enthusiast, reports inside quoted his astonished boss as saying he could vouch for him having actually been at work throughout the drama.
Under recently introduced laws in Britain, drones cannot be flown near aircraft or within a kilometer (about half a mile) of an airport, or at an altitude of over 400 feet (120 meters).
Violators face up to five years in prison for endangering an aircraft.
Gatwick, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of London, is Europe’s eighth-busiest airport.
Gatwick’s website said its runway was open and it aimed to run a full schedule, but passengers were warned to expect some delays and cancelations.
“Safety is Gatwick’s top priority and we are grateful for passengers’ continued patience as we work to get them to their final destination in time for Christmas,” the airport said.
The main opposition Labour Party has called for an independent inquiry after accusing the government of failing to act on the risks posed by drones.
But a Department for Transport spokesman dismissed claims of missed opportunities to prevent the Gatwick incident as “a combination of nonsense and gross misrepresentation.”

Topics: British Police London Airport Gatwick

