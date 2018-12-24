What We Are Watching Today: The Day That Went Missing

Author: Richard Beard



Richard Beard was swimming alongside his nine-year-old brother when he drowned. After decades, he has written a touching memoir about memory and forgetting.

The Day That Went Missing is a heart-rending story as intensely personal as any tragedy and as universal as loss. It is an unforgettable act of recovery for a brother.

Richard Beard’s six novels include Lazarus is Dead, Dry Bones and Damascus, which was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year.

In the UK, he has been shortlisted for the BBC National Short Story Award and longlisted for the Sunday Times EFG Private Bank Short Story Award.

His latest novel Acts of the Assassins was shortlisted for the Goldsmiths Prize in 2015.

He is also the author of four books of narrative non-fiction, including his 2017 memoir The Day That Went Missing.

“This is a story of a man trying to feel and succeeding, we hope, in the end. If the beginning is dense with theory and fact gathering, the later part of the book swells with meaning and revelation,” said Lisa Brennan-Jobs in a review published in The New York Times.