French police defend pulling out gun against protesters

Demonstrators hang a placard as they participate in a ‘yellow vests’ protest in front of the French Consulate in New York. (AFP)
PARIS: French authorities have defended aggressive police actions to contain violence at yellow vest protests after a policeman was seen briefly brandishing a gun at a surging crowd in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for “the most severe” legal repercussions against violent protesters. After a sixth straight weekend of demonstrations by the grassroots movement demanding more help for French workers, Macron called for “order, calm and unity” while on a visit to Chad this weekend.
The numbers of protesters were sharply down Saturday from previous weekends, and most of their actions were peaceful.
But violence again erupted in Paris, with protesters throwing projectiles and chasing police, who were firing tear gas and water cannons. A video of the gun-wielding policeman surrounded by protesters near the posh Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris circulated widely online.
He briefly pulled out the weapon after being pushed off his motorcycle and did not fire, but the threat of lethal action shocked many in France. He and other police then fled the scene.
Many protesters have denounced what they describe as disproportionate actions by police against the protesters, including multiple beatings also captured on video. Hundreds of people have been injured in the clashes, mainly protesters but also police officers and journalists. Police say they’re acting in self-defense.
The officer with the gun “did the right thing. It allowed a moment of pause, which allowed my colleagues to leave the scene safely,” said Rocco Contento of the French police union Unite FGP. “It’s a deterrent.”
Contento called the move exceptional, but said police are allowed to pull out their guns if they are physically threatened. And he said while the yellow vest protests seem to be abating, police are seeing a “growing intensity of violence against security forces.” He called for tough sentences against those who intentionally target police.
Sixty people were in custody Sunday after Saturday’s violence in the capital, including four minors, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. Elsewhere, protesters attacked French prefectures and city halls from Nantes in the west to Carcassonne in the south.
Still the arrests and the damages were smaller than in previous weeks, and tourists and residents were able to walk around Paris more freely.
Stretched by the protests and extremism threats, French police threatened to hold their own protests to demand back overtime pay and better working conditions, and won preliminary concessions from the government last week.
“Police officers, too, are confronted by this crisis” the yellow vest movement is protesting, from high taxes to wage stagnation, Contento told The Associated Press.
With extra police on guard to protect French monuments and Christmas markets during the holiday season, he noted “it’s not really a festive atmosphere.”
The interior minister praised the “professionalism and composure” of security forces and called for a national debate to addresses the protesters’ economic concerns.
Macron has already bowed to several of the yellow vest movement’s demands to reduce taxes but many protesters want him to go farther.

Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early

US Defense Secretary James Mattis listens as US President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while gathering for a briefing from his senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 23, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early

  • A senior White House official said that Trump was irked by the attention given to Mattis’ resignation letter
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis two months earlier than had been expected, a move officials said was driven by Trump’s anger at Mattis’ resignation letter and its rebuke of his foreign policy.
On Thursday, Mattis had abruptly said he was quitting, effective Feb. 28, after falling out with Trump over his foreign policy, including surprise decisions to withdraw all troops from Syria and start planning a drawdown in Afghanistan.
Trump has come under withering criticism from fellow Republicans, Democrats and international allies over his decisions about Syria and Afghanistan, against the advice of his top aides and US commanders.
The exit of Mattis, highly regarded by Republicans and Democrats alike, added to concerns over what many see as Trump’s unpredictable, go-it-alone approach to global security. Trump said Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan would take over on an acting basis from Jan. 1.
In announcing his resignation, Mattis distributed a candid resignation letter addressed to Trump that laid bare the growing divide between them, and implicitly criticized Trump for failing to value America’s closest allies, who fought alongside the United States in both conflicts. Mattis said that Trump deserved to have a defense secretary more aligned with his views.
Trump, who tweeted on Thursday that Mattis was “retiring, with distinction, at the end of February,” made his displeasure clear on Saturday by tweeting that the retired Marine general had been “ingloriously fired” by former President Barack Obama and he had given Mattis a second chance.
Obama removed Mattis as head of US Central Command in 2013 because of what officials at the time said were perceived to be his hawkish views on Iran.
Thursday’s tweet was dictated to an aide to send before Trump read Mattis’ resignation letter, a senior administration official told reporters on Sunday.
“That’s not the kind of letter of resignation I think you should write,” the official said, adding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told Mattis on Sunday he would be leaving on Jan. 1.
In a tweet on Sunday, Trump praised Shanahan, a former Boeing Co. executive, as “very talented.”
In his letter, Mattis had said he would step down at the end of February to allow for a successor to be confirmed and attend Congressional hearings and a key NATO meeting.
A senior White House official said that Trump was irked by the attention given to Mattis’ resignation letter.
“He just wants a smooth, more quick transition and felt that dragging it out for a couple of months is not good,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.
The official said Trump was expected to pick a nominee for defense secretary over the next couple of weeks.
Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White said Mattis would work with Shanahan and Pentagon leadership to ensure the department “remains focused on the defense of the nation during this transition.”
Shanahan, in his job as deputy defense secretary, has largely focused on internal Pentagon reform and issues like the creation of a Space Force, a project championed by Trump but resisted by some lawmakers and some in the Pentagon.
A senior administration official told Reuters that Shanahan “has a deep-seated understanding of military operations, and global security affairs, and importantly, has the breadth of large-scale business management experience that will enable him to effectively oversee the Defense Department.”

’SLOW’ SYRIA PULLOUT
In a shock announcement on Wednesday, Trump said he was withdrawing US troops from Syria, citing its cost both in terms of lives of US military and financially. A day later, US officials said the United States was planning on pulling out about half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan.
Mattis, whose embrace of NATO and America’s traditional alliances often put him at odds with Trump, had advised against the Syria withdrawal — one of the factors in his resignation.
On Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that he had spoken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about a “slow and highly coordinated” withdrawal, suggesting that he might slow down the process after the barrage of criticism.
A USmilitary official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the withdrawal would be “safe, professional and deliberate” but was not aware of any new guidance from the White House.
A plan on the pullout is expected to be presented by commanders to the Pentagon this week, the official said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he deeply regretted Trump’s Syria decision.
The plan has also prompted unusually sharp criticism of Trump from some of his fellow Republicans.
Senator Bob Corker, the influential Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was “saddened” by Trump’s withdrawal decision.
“I think he knows he made a mistake,” Corker, who is retiring, said on CNN. “The president’s tendencies are to dig in and double-down if he knows he has done something that is probably incorrect.”

