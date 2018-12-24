Elie Saab ‘transforms’ Hailee Steinfeld into a style icon

DUBAI: US actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” over the weekend wearing a sultry black cocktail dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Steinfeld was on the show to promote the latest film in the popular “Transformers” series, “Bumblebee,” in which she stars opposite wrestling icon-turned-actor John Cena.

While on the late-night show, Steinfeld wore a lace dress with opaque black paneling by Lebanon’s designer to the stars. The actress finished off the look with a sleek, straight hair-do and smoky eye makeup.

The daring dress hails from Elie Saab’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Steinfeld posted a snap of herself backstage before the show, which she captioned: “BACKstage at Fallon getting ready TO hit the stage, what a LIFE. see what I did there? Ok goodnight. #BackToLife #Bumblebee.” The star was referring to the film soundtrack’s title song, “Back To Life,” which she sang.

Despite previous flops in the movie franchise, the latest installment seems to be earning the nod of approval from critics, with The Associated Press’ Mark Kennedy giving it a three out of four stars.

“‘Bumblebee,’ the sixth film in the series, is a stand-alone origin story written with disarming skill by Christina Hodson and starring the gifted Steinfeld. It’s a charming tale of a girl and her adorable car-robot, flipping the script on the tired, bloated franchise. While hard-core fan-boys may complain it’s too soft, this film may turn out to be the perfect way to save ‘Transformers,’” Kennedy wrote.

“Bumblebee “ is set outside San Francisco in 1987, where the loyal B-127 Autobot has been sent to protect Earth and prepare the groundwork for the franchise (He’ll befriend Shia LaBeouf at the start of the first film). Badly hurt while battling two evil tracking Decepticons, he loses his voice and memories. Then he disguises himself as a vintage Volkswagen Bug and waits for deliverance in a salvage yard.

He’s discovered by goth-y misfit Charlie Watson (Steinfeld), who is fond of car repair, Motorhead T-shirts and listening to The Smiths. She is still mourning her dead dad and feels generally unheard. For her 18th birthday, Charlie drives off with the junked VW that has a whole bunch of secret options, AP reported.

Despite discovering that the car is, in fact, an alien, she feels a kinship to this mute metal giant with expressive eyes, calling him Bumblebee. He, too, is unheard, but learns to communicate using word snippets he hears on the radio. She warns that bad guys are sure to come and take him away, but she will protect him. “People can be terrible about things they don’t understand,” she tells him.

Thus starts a sort of “E.T.” for 2018, in which Charlie and Bumblebee outfox another pair of Decepticons, the entire US Army (led by a mechanical John Cena), according to Kennedy, and her distracted mom and stepdad. If the film seems to have that kid-sized, wistful ‘80s Steven Spielberg feel, it might be because Spielberg serves as an executive producer — franchise helmer Michael Bay has been exiled from the director’s chair to the executive suite.