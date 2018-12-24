You are here

  • Home
  • Elie Saab ‘transforms’ Hailee Steinfeld into a style icon
﻿

Elie Saab ‘transforms’ Hailee Steinfeld into a style icon

1 / 2
Steinfeld wore a dress by Elie Saab. (Instagram)
2 / 2
Above: Hailee Steinfeld stars in “Bumblebee,” the latest film in the “Transformers” series. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

Elie Saab ‘transforms’ Hailee Steinfeld into a style icon

  • The daring dress hails from Elie Saab’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” over the weekend wearing a sultry black cocktail dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
Steinfeld was on the show to promote the latest film in the popular “Transformers” series, “Bumblebee,” in which she stars opposite wrestling icon-turned-actor John Cena.
While on the late-night show, Steinfeld wore a lace dress with opaque black paneling by Lebanon’s designer to the stars. The actress finished off the look with a sleek, straight hair-do and smoky eye makeup.
The daring dress hails from Elie Saab’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2019 collection.
Steinfeld posted a snap of herself backstage before the show, which she captioned: “BACKstage at Fallon getting ready TO hit the stage, what a LIFE. see what I did there? Ok goodnight. #BackToLife #Bumblebee.” The star was referring to the film soundtrack’s title song, “Back To Life,” which she sang.
Despite previous flops in the movie franchise, the latest installment seems to be earning the nod of approval from critics, with The Associated Press’ Mark Kennedy giving it a three out of four stars.
“‘Bumblebee,’ the sixth film in the series, is a stand-alone origin story written with disarming skill by Christina Hodson and starring the gifted Steinfeld. It’s a charming tale of a girl and her adorable car-robot, flipping the script on the tired, bloated franchise. While hard-core fan-boys may complain it’s too soft, this film may turn out to be the perfect way to save ‘Transformers,’” Kennedy wrote.
“Bumblebee “ is set outside San Francisco in 1987, where the loyal B-127 Autobot has been sent to protect Earth and prepare the groundwork for the franchise (He’ll befriend Shia LaBeouf at the start of the first film). Badly hurt while battling two evil tracking Decepticons, he loses his voice and memories. Then he disguises himself as a vintage Volkswagen Bug and waits for deliverance in a salvage yard.
He’s discovered by goth-y misfit Charlie Watson (Steinfeld), who is fond of car repair, Motorhead T-shirts and listening to The Smiths. She is still mourning her dead dad and feels generally unheard. For her 18th birthday, Charlie drives off with the junked VW that has a whole bunch of secret options, AP reported.
Despite discovering that the car is, in fact, an alien, she feels a kinship to this mute metal giant with expressive eyes, calling him Bumblebee. He, too, is unheard, but learns to communicate using word snippets he hears on the radio. She warns that bad guys are sure to come and take him away, but she will protect him. “People can be terrible about things they don’t understand,” she tells him.
Thus starts a sort of “E.T.” for 2018, in which Charlie and Bumblebee outfox another pair of Decepticons, the entire US Army (led by a mechanical John Cena), according to Kennedy, and her distracted mom and stepdad. If the film seems to have that kid-sized, wistful ‘80s Steven Spielberg feel, it might be because Spielberg serves as an executive producer — franchise helmer Michael Bay has been exiled from the director’s chair to the executive suite.

Related

0 video
Offbeat
South African musician plays guitar during brain surgery
0
Offbeat
Harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii

Influencer Ola Farahat marries in Insta-worthy beach wedding

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
0

Influencer Ola Farahat marries in Insta-worthy beach wedding

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat got married on Friday in a picture-perfect beach ceremony attended by some of the Middle East’s leading influencers.

The regional style icon married her longtime beau in a shoreline ceremony at Dubai’s Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, complete with a white aisle against the backdrop of the coastline.


“No words can describe how this moment felt,” Farahat posted on Instagram on Saturday morning. “To my incredible father, thank you for always being there for me and empowering me like no other and most importantly loving me with zero condition(s). You make me feel like I am the most perfect girl no matter how many mistakes I make along the way... And to my husband Hashim, you are my dream come true. I pray to God to give me the strength to be the best version of myself and to make you the happiest man alive. Lastly, thank you to everyone involved (in) my big day @nikkibeachhoteldubai and to all my beautiful guests,” she added.

The blushing bride wore a full skirted wedding dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. The traditionally white gown featured a Disney-worthy, layered tulle skirt with a fitted bodice boasting a sweetheart neckline overlain with sheer embroidered lace.

Farahat styled her hair in a decadent up-do and finished it off with a crown and flowing veil.

While the bride stole the show, her guests did not disappoint and turned up dressed to the nines, with red proving to be a popular color among the stylish attendees.

Kuwaiti influencer Fatima Almomen wore a scarlet off-the-shoulder gown, while the fashionable blogger behind popular Instagram account @dubaistreetstyle wore a red cocktail dress with an a-symmetrical frill for a dash of sartorial flair.

For her part, influencer Maram Zbaeda chose an ice blue gown with a sheer lace skirt and a dramatic, oversized peplum.

“My most magical moment walking with my hero to my prince,” Farahat captioned a sweet snap of her father walking her down the aisle — and the magic continued well into the night, with the happy couple enjoying a first dance to a song performed by Lucy Lascelles and then cutting a tiered white cake as the guests cheered them on.

Topics: Ola Farahat Dubai wedding influencer

Latest updates

Holidays away from home: How do Filipino expats celebrate?
0
Elie Saab ‘transforms’ Hailee Steinfeld into a style icon
0
South African musician plays guitar during brain surgery
0
Harnessed horse unearthed in ancient stable near Pompeii
0
Why 2018 was a breakthrough year for Saudi sports
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.