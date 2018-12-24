You are here

South Korea fines BMW $10 million over several engine fires

People try a new BMW 530e M Sport car at a car showroom at a shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand December 16, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 December 2018
AP
  • BMW recalled some 172,000 vehicles in July and October over the fires it has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component. The company said there had been no reports of injuries linked to the fires
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea said Monday it will fine BMW 11.2 billion won ($9.9 million) and file a criminal complaint against the company with state prosecutors over an allegedly botched response to dozens of engine fires reported in the country.
South Korea’s Transport Ministry its investigation panel after a five-month review concluded that the German automaker deliberately tried to cover up technical problems and moved too slowly to recall vehicles after around 40 of its cars caught fire earlier this year. The ministry found the fires to be caused by faulty valves in the vehicles’ exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers.
BMW apologized and recalled some 172,000 vehicles of 65 different models in July and October over the fires.
BMW AG’s South Korean unit said in a statement that the ministry’s findings were generally in line with the company’s assessment that the fires were caused by leaks of coolants in the EGR coolers. Combined with carbon and oil sediment the leaks could combust and cause fires when the vehicles were driven at high speeds for long periods of time, but BMW said the issue could be solved by the exchange of faulty hardware.
The company did not directly address the ministry’s accusation that it tried to play down the severity of the problem and recalled a narrower range of vehicles than it should have during its first recall in July.
“The BMW Group is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and is committed to resolving the issue,” it said in the statement.
Junghyun Kim, an official from BMW Korea, said there had been no reports of injuries linked to the fires in South Korea.

Oil market ‘likely to rebalance early 2019’: OPEC

  • Oil prices have shed more than 36 percent since early October
  • Oil ministers from leading OPEC nations said Sunday they expect prices will arrest their recent slide
KUWAIT CITY: Oil ministers from leading OPEC nations said Sunday they expect prices will arrest their recent slide and rebalance early next year, when a deal on new production cuts takes effect.
Oil prices have shed more than 36 percent since early October to trade at $54 per barrel, due to fears of oversupply and weak global demand.
But president of OPEC and UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that the surplus in the oil market was small compared to 2017 and expected it to vanish in one or two months.
“Based on available figures, we have around 26 million barrels of surplus ... compared to 340 million barrels in early 2017,” Al-Mazrouei told a press conference in Kuwait City.
“I think that we can easily do with this surplus and reach market rebalance in one or two months ... in the first quarter of next year,” he said.
OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed in early December to trim production by 1.2 million barrels a day from Jan. 1, in a bid to shore up sagging prices.
Mazrouei said that there has been higher than anticipated supply on the market in recent months, as US sanctions on Iran have had a less pronounced effect on the country’s oil exports than had been expected.
Iraq’s Oil Minister Thamer Al-Ghadhban said that there is a consensus among OPEC and non-OPEC producers to comply with the new agreement to trim output in a bid to stabilize the market.
He said the new agreement is valid for six months and the ministers will meet in April to assess the impact of the cuts.
Al-Ghadhban said he believes that the new measures taken by producers will “stop the slide in oil prices.”
Al-Mazrouei said that producers are ready to renew the agreement or increase cuts in case the market does not balance.
“If the production cuts of 1.2 million barrels a day is not enough, we will meet again to see what is enough and apply it,” he said.
During their meeting next April, the producers are also expected to sign a long-term agreement to formalize cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC members over oil output.
OPEC has lately been cooperating closely with Russia and other outside producers, in a bid to impose greater control over global output and prices.

