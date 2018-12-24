You are here

Queen Elizabeth extols goodwill and respect in Christmas message

Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses, after recording her annual Christmas Day message in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain, in this undated pool picture released on December 24, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 December 2018
Reuters
  • Queen Elizabeth led British and Commonwealth tributes to the soldiers of the World War One on the centenary of the signing of the Armistice that ended it in 1918
Updated 24 December 2018
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will say in her Christmas message that the festival’s message of peace and goodwill needs to be heeded as much as ever, and people should respect each other even when they habour the most deeply held differences.
According to excerpts released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the 92-year-old monarch will also speak of family and friendship following a year in which her grandson Prince Harry married US-born actress Meghan Markle.
Throughout her record 66 years on the throne, the queen has avoided commenting in public on contentious international affairs or party political issues, and the excerpts make no mention of the visit in July by US President Donald Trump or the turmoil over Britain’s departure from the European Union.
But speaking about the birth of Jesus, she will say: “I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it’s needed as much as ever.”
“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good step toward greater understanding.”
Before leaving Britain for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump breached British royal protocol by publicly disclosing the details of a conversation he had with the queen about the complexities of Brexit, an issue that has divided the nation.
Trump’s trip to Britain was marked by public protests and downgraded from a full state visit that Prime Minister Theresa May had originally proposed.
However, he took tea with the queen at Windsor Castle. Trump later described the monarch, who has met 12 US presidents, as an “incredible woman,” who was both “sharp” and “beautiful.”
She has shown little sign of slowing down in the last year, during which Harry and Meghan’s wedding marked another royal step toward modernity, with a ceremony that blended ancient English ritual with African American culture.
“Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” she will say,
Another grandchild, Princess Eugenie, also married this year and the queen’s sixth and seventh great grandchildren were born, while she made her debut appearance on the front row of a fashion show.
She also led British and Commonwealth tributes to the soldiers of the World War One on the centenary of the signing of the Armistice that ended it in 1918.
The queen wore a cocktail dress in ivory silk with pastel blue, white and gold lame overlay designed by Angela Kelly for the broadcast, which was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.
She is spending Christmas as usual at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where she will be joined by other members of the Royal family.

Holidays away from home: How do Filipino expats celebrate?

A parol is a traditional Filipino Christmas decoration. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 December 2018
ONE CARLO DIAZ
Holidays away from home: How do Filipino expats celebrate?

  • Flights have already begun to fill up,” an Emirates Airline spokesperson said in late November
Updated 24 December 2018
ONE CARLO DIAZ
Over the past 13 years, Rajaly hasn’t lost count of the holidays she has missed in her home country, the Philippines.
Rajaly, who asked to use a pseudonym when speaking to Arab News, arrived in the UAE in 2005 and has not visited the Philippines since then, which means she has missed out on many a Christmas with her husband and five children.
“In my long years of being an overseas Filipino worker, I have seen how many try their best to go to the Philippines for Christmas,” she said, adding that she will finally make it home for the celebration this year.
The same story is shared by millions of Filipinos around the world — people who, like Rajaly, are willing to trade important moments with loved ones for “a shot at life” abroad.
Filipinos who work or reside overseas number an estimated 10 million, according to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas website.
Since Christmas is a major celebration in the Catholic-dominated Philippines, many overseas Filipinos try their best to travel home.
“Generally outbound bookings look healthy across our network during the festive season and passenger loads to our three destinations in the Philippines (Manila, Clark, Cebu) are no exception. Flights have already begun to fill up,” an Emirates Airline spokesperson said in late November. Filipinos are the fourth largest expatriate community in the UAE, with the number pegged at around 600,000, so there is understandably a large proportion of Filipinos who cannot make it home for the festive season.
So, the community has adapted and learned to celebrate Christmas in the Middle East.
“Dubai has really opened up and become tolerant of other beliefs and practices so that Christmas can now easily be celebrated here by Christians,” Vince Ang, general manager of the UAE-based Filipino Times, told Arab News.
Various churches in the city perform Simbang Gabi, nine nights of evening mass held in the run-up to Christmas, and other Yuletide-themed activities are also hosted by diplomatic missions in the country to provide Filipinos a “feeling of being closer to home,” according to Ang.
“Filipinos do get together… here for Noche Buena, or Christmas eve dinner, and celebrate the spirit of Christmas the best way they can,” he added.

