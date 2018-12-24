You are here

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal hits the (sand) slopes

Nora Attal finished off 2018 by attending the British Fashion Awards in London earlier this month.(Getty Images)
DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal hit the dunes in the UAE last week and took to Instagram to show off her trip to the country.

Attal, who has walked the runway for some of the world’s leading high-end labels, enjoyed an afternoon of sandboarding in the emirate of Sharjah and even posted a snap on Instagram.

“Apparently sandboarding is a thing,” she captioned the sunset shot.

A few days later, Attal posted a photo of a shark in an aquarium, captioning it “buddy,” which could well have been snapped at one of Dubai’s underwater zoos — both The Dubai Mall and Atlantis, The Palm hotel are famous for their sea creature enclosures.

Earlier in December, the teenage model — who was first scouted when she was just 12 years old — walked the runway in an Ancient Egypt-inspired show by Chanel in New York.

Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld took his traveling fashion show to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and sent models down the runway in an array of glittering looks, with Attal donning a gold tweed jacket-and-skirt ensemble. The model also wore heavy, Cleopatra-inspired makeup and dangling earrings to complete the look.

It’s been a busy year for Attal, who also took to the catwalk for Elie Saab, Loewe and Dior during Paris Fashion Week in September and starred in Italian fashion label Versace’s summer advert campaign.

In May, luxury e-retailer Farfetch launched in the Middle East with a little help from Attal.

She starred in a photoshoot wearing pieces from collections on sale on the platform. The colorful photographs were accompanied by a snappy, chatty interview with the young model.

Readers got the chance to gain insight into her earliest fashion memories and learn some off-the-cuff facts about the star.

“Recently I’ve been obsessed with noughties trends. Everyone was so cool and effortless back then. Now I go out in a full Juicy Couture tracksuit with no shame,” she told Farfetch at the time.

“If I wasn’t a model, I’d probably be at university, studying to get into something like criminal investigations, profiling or law,” she added.

She finished off 2018 by attending the British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 10, wearing a hot pink pantsuit by Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe.

Topics: fashion ARab

The Six: Roundup of top looks by Arab designers

Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (AFP)
DUBAI: 2018 has been filled with celebrities and stars dressing in glamorous Arab designs, here are some of our favorites
Izabel Goulart
Goulart wore a metallic and geometric Zuhair Murad gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The tight fitted, cut out dress was glistening throughout the night.

Aishwarya Rai
Rai turned head in a sparkling Rami Kadi gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The structured dress flattered her body and gave her a glow.

Tina Fey
Fey glowed at the 2018 Emmys in a flora, lace and velvet gown by Elie Saab. The gown featured pleats and a fitted waist in colors perfect for the cold season.

Chrissy Tiegen
Tiegen sparkled in a Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture gown. With geometric antique silver motifs and long sleeves, the gown sparkled in all directions for the 2018 Emmys.

Lily Collins
British-American actress Collins wore a sparkling purple skirt and off-the-shoulder black bodice by Georges Chakra for the annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

Yvonne Orji
Orji stunned in a black, fitted, velvet gown from Georges Chakra for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards. With simple detailing and a tailored cut, the dress was flattering and feminine.

 

Topics: fashion beauty celebrities gowns dresses

