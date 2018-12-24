ANKARA: Turkey has sent reinforcements to the border with Syria, Turkish media reported on Monday after Washington ordered the withdrawal of its ground forces from the war-ravaged nation.
A Turkish military convoy with howitzers and artillery batteries as well as different units of the armed forces was deployed to the border district of Elbeyli in Kilis province, state news agency Anadolu reported. The private IHA news agency reported that parts of the convoy had entered Syria.
Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syria border
Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syria border
- A Turkish military convoy with howitzers and artillery batteries as well as different units of the armed forces was deployed
- US earlier ordered the withdrawal of its ground forces from the war-ravaged nation
ANKARA: Turkey has sent reinforcements to the border with Syria, Turkish media reported on Monday after Washington ordered the withdrawal of its ground forces from the war-ravaged nation.