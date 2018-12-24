You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syria border
﻿

Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syria border

The move comes as US troops pullout from the area. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
0

Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syria border

  • A Turkish military convoy with howitzers and artillery batteries as well as different units of the armed forces was deployed
  • US earlier ordered the withdrawal of its ground forces from the war-ravaged nation
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
0

ANKARA: Turkey has sent reinforcements to the border with Syria, Turkish media reported on Monday after Washington ordered the withdrawal of its ground forces from the war-ravaged nation.
A Turkish military convoy with howitzers and artillery batteries as well as different units of the armed forces was deployed to the border district of Elbeyli in Kilis province, state news agency Anadolu reported. The private IHA news agency reported that parts of the convoy had entered Syria.

Topics: Turkey Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Order signed for US military’s controversial Syria exit
0
Middle-East
Turkey bolsters troops in Kurdish areas of northern Syria: war monitor

New central bank chief takes office in Israel

Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
AP
0

New central bank chief takes office in Israel

  • Amir Yaron took office Monday following several weeks of volatility in Israeli and international markets
  • Yaron says his immediate challenge is “the normalization of monetary policy”
Updated 18 min 45 sec ago
AP
0

JERUSALEM: The Bank of Israel’s new governor says the country’s financial stability should not be taken for granted in a period of “numerous changes in financial markets.”
Amir Yaron took office Monday following several weeks of volatility in Israeli and international markets. At a ceremony in the presence of Israel’s president, prime minister and other dignitaries, Yaron says his immediate challenge is “the normalization of monetary policy.” He says he views the interest rate as “the main and most effective tool” for directing such policy.
The University of Pennsylvania business school professor is an Israeli national who has taught banking and finance at the Wharton School since 2009. He replaces outgoing Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug, who recently concluded her five-year term.

Topics: Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers fire at ‘armed suspects’ in Golan
0
Middle-East
Israeli leader: Trump withdrawal from Syria won’t affect us

Latest updates

Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syria border
0
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal hits the (sand) slopes
0
New central bank chief takes office in Israel
0
Pilgrims gather at Jesus’s traditional birthplace in Bethlehem for Christmas
0
‘White Sauce, Hot Sauce’ celebrates New York’s halal street vendors
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.