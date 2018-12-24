Best of 2018: William Mullally highlights the year’s top movies from Middle Eastern filmmakers

You are here

A still from the film "Yomedinne." (Supplied)
DUBAI: William Mullally highlights the year’s top movies from Middle Eastern filmmakers
Yommedine
A.B. Shawky (Egypt)
The film critic Roger Ebert once said that what he loved about films is that they are empathy machines — tools to bring us into the lives of people we would otherwise never meet, feel their feelings along with them, and grow to care about them deeply. Because of that, the best characters of modern cinema, more than a hundred years since the birth of global film, are the ones that we have never met before.
Egyptian director A.B. Shawky met Rady Gamal, “Yommedine”’s leading man, while shooting a short film in 2009 about a leper colony in Egypt. It was in that colony that Shawky auditioned Gamal to be an an actor as well, to star as a character much like himself in this, Shawky’s first feature film, which tells the story of a leper and a young orphan who travel across Egypt in search of their living relatives.
There is so much heart in “Yommedine,” and most of that comes from Gamal, and the way the camera follows his journey with love and care. The film is not grandly ambitious — it doesn’t try to tackle all of society’s woes — but nor does it have to be. It points our gaze toward someone worth getting to know and from whom we would normally look away, and is affecting from its first moment to its last.

Capernaum
Nadine Labaki (Lebanon)
Nadine Labaki, from her first moments in front of and behind the camera, was always a star. Her first film, “Caramel” (2007), which followed five women and their struggles in Beirut with a civil war raging in the background, remains beloved and regularly cited more than 10 years after its release. Her sophomore movie, 2011’s “Where Do We Go Now?” captured religious tensions in a small town in Lebanon with wit and grace. Her light touch and keen eye has made her one of the region’s most acclaimed filmmakers, and her films’ accessibility have made Arab cinema reach new eyes.
With “Capernaum,” she has taken her biggest leap forward yet, looking at Lebanon’s deep poverty problems through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy who decides to sue his parents for the crime of bringing him into a broken world. It is no wonder the film has seen so much immediate acclaim; although it is grand enough to comment on Lebanon’s society as a whole, it works best when it is at its most intimate, with some exchanges feeling more like a documentary — a stark departure from the more stylized films that Labaki has made in the past.

The Wild Pear Tree
Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Turkey)
Coming home, as much as we may dream about that day, is rarely easy, or exactly what we imagined it to be. In “Wild Pear Tree,” a young man with ambitions of being a writer returns to his small town in Turkey, the place that he wishes to immortalize in his first novel, and finds that the transition back is more challenging than he might have expected. In fact, perhaps his time abroad, though it allowed him to grow fond of the place that he left behind, may have changed him enough so that he may not really like the place that he supposedly loves so much, when it comes down to it.
Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, who won the Cannes Palme d’Or for 2014’s “Winter Sleep,” returns here with another long film that is in many ways richer; a film that has both startling images and a touch of humor, and although it may not have gotten the same response as “Winter Sleep,” it has established Ceylan as one of the Middle Eastern cinema’s most singular voices, and introduced a story about coming home to which many from across the region can surely relate.

Nappily Ever After
Haifaa Al-Mansour (Saudi Arabia)
Haifaa Al-Mansour is known for pushing barriers. Her 2012 film “Wadjda” was the first feature filmed entirely in Saudi Arabia, and brought Saudi women, and the struggles that they overcome, to the forefront. But though Saudi women have continued to break ground in the film’s wake, Al-Mansour has, since the film was made, ventured outside of the Kingdom, making films that make clear that women face adversity all over the world, and though each experience is not the same, they often rhyme.
With “Nappily Ever After,” a Netflix film based on the book of the same name, Al-Mansour turns her camera to the experience of black women in America, and the insidious ways that white beauty standards are internalized by non-white cultures. In it, a woman has been pressured her whole life to change her hair — to straighten it — as she has always been told that her natural hair is ugly and only straight hair is beautiful. When the protagonist courageously shaves her head, shedding the expectations that have weighed her down her whole life, she is finally able to discover herself.
Arab women go through the same issues — Al-Mansour herself admitted to me earlier this year that she faced pressures to straighten her hair from her peers growing up in Saudi Arabia. In highlighting a very specific issue in another culture, Al-Mansour has managed to find a direct link to her own culture — strengthening the links between women across the world.

Shabab Sheyab
Yasir Al-Yasiri (UAE)
The title of Yasir Al-Yasiri’s latest film translates as ‘On Borrowed Time’ and says a lot about how its characters see themselves. For these four old men from various Arab countries residing in an assisted-living facility in Dubai — played by Kuwaiti actor Saad Al-Faraj, Syrian actor Salloum Haddad and the UAE’s Mansoor Al-Feeli and Marei Al-Halian — there is an assumption that their stories are already over. What a wonderful surprise, then, when one of the men inherits AED 50 million, allowing the four friends a second chance at an adventure.
Though the film may not match the zany antics of some Hollywood equivalents such as “Going in Style,” “Last Vegas” or “The Old Man and the Gun” — there are no bank robberies or escapes to another world — there is a warmth and optimism here that captures a different side of the UAE than we have seen onscreen before. “Shabab Sheyab” is not as hard-hitting as some of the year’s best dramas, but as a comedy it shows yet another aspect of life in the Gulf. Stories are only over, or not worth telling, when we decide they are not. What a joy it is to discover that with these four men, who are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

 

Topics: Films Movies ARab Film making

‘White Sauce, Hot Sauce’ celebrates New York’s halal street vendors

A still from the film "White Sauce, Hot Sauce." (Supplied)
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
0

‘White Sauce, Hot Sauce’ celebrates New York’s halal street vendors

  • A new short documentary in Arabic, co-directed by Egyptian New Yorker Salah Anwar, serves up two of their stories and allows people to go deeper into the lives of those serving these curbside plates
  • The New York Times estimated that there are 10,000 halal food carts in the city, mostly run by immigrants, many of whom come from Egypt
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
0

NEW YORK: If you’re on the streets of New York City, you’ll probably notice the long lines in front of small outdoor food carts. If the aroma doesn’t catch your attention, the blasting of bombastic Arabic music might. The New York Times estimated that there are 10,000 halal food carts in the city, mostly run by immigrants, many of whom come from Egypt. A new short documentary in Arabic, co-directed by Egyptian New Yorker Salah Anwar, serves up two of their stories and allows people to go deeper into the lives of those serving these curbside plates.

Salah Anwar. (Owise Abuzaid)

The title refers to the phrase vendors shout when someone places an order: “White sauce, hot sauce?” Many of these vendors don’t speak much English and rushed New Yorkers don’t really have time to chat anyway. The secret sauces are just as much a staple as the meats themselves, offering flavorful puddles in which to mix with the fluffy rice and tender meat. The plates themselves are conveniently divided into compartments, reminiscent of the frozen dinner plates made popular in the 1950s in the US. People eat their food in covered boxes with disposable forks while standing up, or at their offices. It even carries well on train rides home.

The halal street carts are now seen as quintessentially “New York.” But halal is also, of course, a religious term referring to the way the meat is prepared. The food carts are 100 percent Muslim-run. because the word “halal” refers to the way in which the meat is prepared, a religious practice.

New York City has a strong street-vendor culture. The Food Vendor Project says that there are around 20,000 street vendors in the city — meaning, according to the NYT figures above, that about half of them run halal food carts, offering quick and economic options for busy residents and tourists alike. These vendors stand or sit for long hours in tiny cubicles on the sidewalks, in the rain, snow or summer heat. For just a few dollars, you can be well fed for a fraction of the cost of an eat-in restaurant.

The halal food vendor in NYC is one of the longest-running success stories of Muslim Egyptian immigrants who came to the city to feed both New Yorkers and their American Dream. This short film is in Arabic, with English subtitles, allowing the men who pull these carts to speak about their experience in their own words, perhaps for the first time.

The filmmakers visit one of the vendors at his home, to meet his wife and young children and hear how America changed his life for the better. The second vendor talks fondly about the hustle of the city and how he feeds all kinds of people and never judges any of them. These stories show Muslims who keep their heads down and try to feed more than stomachs. But, the film asks at the end, why are some Americans — particularly President Trump and his ardent supporters — judging them?


The film, Anwar told Arab News, “depicts an immigrant narrative full of heartbreak and hardship in a country that welcomes only bits and pieces of their traditions while leaving others stuck in a game of political tug-of-war.”

“There’s something about that authentic voice, having them speak in their first language,” Anwar said.

Both Anwar and co-director Mark Ibragimov said that it was essential to tell the vendors’ stories in their native tongue:

Mark Ibragimov. (Angel Chevrestt)

“I tried approaching them in English and knew right away it wouldn’t work that way,” said Ibragimov. “The purpose of the film is to bring it to people who might be seeing these vendors every day, but never really know them in ‘a day in the life’ kind of way. To be able to do it in the viewpoints of two different men in the same position, but living two different lifestyles, shows that not every single person that is working on the carts lives the same type of lifestyle. You have somebody who made somthing for himself, and you have somebody who has nobody here and is just seeing this as something to pay the bills.”

This film, like that six-dollar plate of halal meat over rice with “white sauce, hot sauce” feeds minds and the American Dream.

Topics: movie film New York Food street vendors

