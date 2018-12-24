WHAT WE LEARNED: La Liga, Borussia Dortmund on fire as Juventus dominate Serie A

You are here

Lionel Messi's Barcelona are battling in a four-horse title race in La Liga this season. (Reuters)
LONDON: As we reach the turn of a new year, Arab News examines the state of play across Europe’s top leagues and what we can expect in 2019.

FOUR HORCE TITLE RACE?
While the other teams chasing Barcelona in La Liga would rather be in the Catalans’ position, there is no denying that a genuine title race is emerging in Spain and Atletico Madrid and Sevilla must be delighted with their positions in the table (second and third respectively) as the league stops for the winter break.
Atletico are just three points behind Barca and find themselves in a battle with the Catalonia club for the first time since their improbable title win in 2014, and Sevilla are having their best season for a decade. Throw into the equation that newly-crowned FIFA World Club champions Real Madrid have a game in hand and can close the gap between them and Barcelona to five points, you cannot rule Los Blancos out at any stage. We certainly hope La Liga stays this open in the second half of the season, and we get an exciting title race in Spain again.

NAPOLI CLINGING ON
Speaking of title races, we wrote on this page before the season began that we had high hopes for a much closer battle between Juventus and Italy’s other top clubs. That has failed to materialize, with “La Vecchia Signora” miles ahead of the pack with 16 victories from their 17 games so far this season. The Turin club are a whopping 16 points clear of Inter Milan in third place and eight points ahead of Napoli in second. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has paid dividends for Juventus, the Portuguese has scored 11 goals this season and is only two behind the top-scorer Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa. Napoli scraped to a 1-0 win over lowly Spal at the weekend to keep their hopes alive of catching Juventus, but it seems inevitable the reigning champions will win an eighth scudetto in a row. The only glimmer of hope for the Neapolitans will be Juve’s obsession with landing a third European crown, which might distract them domestically. But, in truth, they will be clutching at straws.

DORTMUND STAYING STRONG
The German league, like the rest of Europe’s top competitions, has also stopped for the winter break and Borussia Dortmund are in the driving seat. They had built a nine-point gap over eternal rivals Bayern Munich before a shock defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend saw that gap close to six points. Borussia Monchengladbach had threatened to muscle their way into contention, but a defeat to leaders Dortmund at the weekend saw them drop nine points back and they will need a small miracle to overhaul the “Big Two” in the second half of the season.

WHO WILL BLINK FIRST?
The Dutch league is not usually on most people’s radars given the dominance of PSV Eindhoven and Ajax in recent years, but an epic battle between the two has broken out this season, and it will be a case of who blinks first in the new year. PSV’s near perfect record (just one defeat to Feyenoord) this season has been matched by Ajax who have won 15 of their 17 games to remain two points behind the reigning champions, having scored (60) and conceded (8) exactly the same as PSV. Feyenoord are 10 points back in third, so the rest of the season will be a straight shootout between Eindhoven and Amsterdam’s finest, and it will be fascinating to see how it plays out. Definitely one to watch.

Topics: football soccer La Liga Barcelona real madrid Serie A Juventus Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Bayern Munich Eredivisie Ajax PSV Eindhoven

Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi happy with Asia Cup preparations in Dubai

Updated 24 December 2018
Arab News
  • The Saudi Arabian national team are currently in Dubai for their final preparations before next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE
  • Pizzi has expressed his satisfaction with the situation with his camp ahead of their first game against North Korea on Jan. 8
DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian national team are currently in Dubai for their final preparations before next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE. 
And coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has expressed his satisfaction with the situation with his camp ahead of their first game against North Korea on Jan. 8.
 Speaking on Monday, the Argentine said: “We came to this camp as we were looking forward to reaching this stage before the 2019 Asian Cup. 
“We have been watching and evaluating the performance of each player with his club during the recent period, we have to be fully aware of their abilities and strengths and we rely on this in every match with the national team in such tournaments. 
“In this regard, we chose three new players for this team camp after a comprehensive follow-up of all the Saudi professional league players throughout the season,” he added. Pizzi also said he believes he has got a much better idea of his squad for the tournament. 
“We believe that this list (of players) is the best in terms of the integration of its elements, and will allow us to adopt certain tactical plans, and I think these players are in the best technical and physical condition. 
“My message to all is to enjoy the tournament, we deserve to take part in this event. We are ambitious to show an outstanding level, and we have had a good preparation process,” he added.
 The Green Falcons’ other group games are against Lebanon (Jan. 12) and Qatar (Jan. 17).

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Green Falcons Juan Antonio Pizzi Dubai UAE asia cup

