FaceOf: Fahd bin Hamoud Al-Enezi, Saudi Shoura Council member

Dr. Fahd bin Hamoud Al-Enezi has been a member of the Saudi Shoura Council since March 2009.

Al-Enezi is also the chair of the Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

He served as the dean of the College of Law and Political Sciences at King Saud University in Riyadh, where he previously served as a lecturer.

He also served as a consultant seconded to the office of the crown prince between 2002 and 2003 and as a part-time consultant for the National Insurance Co.

Al-Enezi holds a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University in Riyadh. He obtained a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in law from the University of Strasbourg in France.

He is a member of AIDA — the International insurance association based in Geneva — since 2001 and a member of the Saudi National Insurance Committee.

Al-Enezi has published numerous papers on his area of specialization and has participated in local and regional conferences.

Last week, the Saudi-French Parliamentary Friendship Committee chaired by Al-Enezi held talks with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly headed by Claude Guess Gen.

They discussed issues of shared interest and reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the Saudi Shoura Council and the French National Assembly.

Saudi Arabia and France enjoy cordial ties. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visit to France was the cornerstone of investments amounting to $18 billion. The bilateral trade exceeds $9.22 billion.

France ranks third among countries investing in Saudi Arabia, and has 80 companies operating in the Kingdom.