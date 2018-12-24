King Salman receives Saudi health officials

RIYADH: Senior officials of the Saudi Health Ministry on Monday called on King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

The king stressed the state’s interest in the development of the health sector. He also highlighted the importance of providing health services to the masses and raising their standards on a par with the international level.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Red Crescent Society President Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qassem, Saudi Food and Drug Authority Executive Chairman Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jedaie and other top officials were also present.

In order to boost the health care sector and improve the performance of hospitals in Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry is effectively pursuing the implementation of Adaa standards.

Adaa, the National Center for Performance Measurement, is tasked with performance measurement of government entities. It involves providing tools, frameworks and educational support, which enables better measurement and development.

The program features over 40 indicators to measure the performance of seven key therapeutic aspects including emergency, clinics, surgeries, hospitalization, intensive care, radiology and labs.

The program also aims to develop the skills of health professionals and to enable them to effectively use these performance indicators.