You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman receives Saudi health officials
﻿

King Salman receives Saudi health officials

King Salman receives senior officials of the Health Ministry at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 24 December 2018
Arab News
0

King Salman receives Saudi health officials

Updated 24 December 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Senior officials of the Saudi Health Ministry on Monday called on King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. 

The king stressed the state’s interest in the development of the health sector. He also highlighted the importance of providing health services to the masses and raising their standards on a par with the international level.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Red Crescent Society President Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qassem,  Saudi Food and Drug Authority Executive Chairman Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jedaie and other top officials were also present.

In order to boost the health care sector and improve the performance of hospitals in Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry is effectively pursuing the implementation of Adaa standards.

Adaa, the National Center for Performance Measurement, is tasked with performance measurement of government entities. It involves providing tools, frameworks and educational support, which enables better measurement and development.

The program features over 40 indicators to measure the performance of seven key therapeutic aspects including emergency, clinics, surgeries, hospitalization, intensive care, radiology and labs. 

The program also aims to develop the skills of health professionals and to enable them to effectively use these performance indicators.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi health

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry takes steps to enhance health care
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry launches mobile flu vaccination service with Careem

Saudi Arabia’s first robot gets its first job at government entity

Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s first robot gets its first job at government entity

  • The robot attended its first meeting on Sunday morning at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation
  • The robot will contribute to serving customers through an electronic evaluation system
Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first robot employee started work at one of the kingdom’s government entities and has been handed its job ID as well as his required functions.

The robot attended its first meeting on Sunday morning at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), in the presence of the kingdom’s Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Issa, and the governor of TVTC Ahmed Al Fahaid.

The robot will contribute to serving customers through an electronic evaluation system, and the delivery of messages to visitors to exhibitions and activities of the TVTC.

This will help Saudi citizens to benefit from cutting-edge technology, which will achieve the kingdom’s “Vision 2030” reform plan, Al-Issa said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia robot government

Latest updates

Sudan police disperse protesters with tear gas on sixth day of unrest
0
Elephants join search in Thailand for missing 2-year-old boy
0
Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash -reports
0
UK bans pet shops from selling puppies and kittens
0
Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.