Militant attack in Kabul kills 25: official

KABUL: A suicide and gun attack on a Kabul government compound killed at least 25 people Monday, an official said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.
Another 20 people were wounded in the hours-long assault that ended with four attackers killed, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.
