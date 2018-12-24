Militant attack in Kabul kills 25: official

You are here

25 people were killed and another 20 injured in the attack in the Afghan capital. (Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2018
  • The attack on a government compound ended with four attackers killed
  • 20 others were wounded
KABUL: A suicide and gun attack on a Kabul government compound killed at least 25 people Monday, an official said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.
Another 20 people were wounded in the hours-long assault that ended with four attackers killed, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash -reports

Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, delivers a speech during her swearing-in ceremony in Puebla, Mexico, December 14, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
AP
0

Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash -reports

  • The fact the accident occurred just days after Alonso took office triggered speculation of foul play on social media
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
AP
0

MEXICO CITY: A husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of the central state of Puebla died Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash, Mexican officials reported.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his “deepest condolences” via Twitter to the family of Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle on Monday evening. He added that authorities would investigate the cause of the crash.
Marko Cortes, president of the couple’s National Action Party, tweeted that he deeply lamented the fatal accident.
Alonso took office as governor less than two weeks ago. Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was currently a federal senator.
The Reforma newspaper reported that the helicopter took off from Puebla’s eponymous capital city and crashed in Huejotzingo, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) away.
The result of the July vote in which Alonso won office was disputed by Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, which alleged that it was marred by widespread irregularities and manipulated by Moreno Valle in order to hand power to his wife.
But independent electoral authorities upheld the result and she was sworn into office Dec. 14.
Government agencies and officials from former President Enrique Pena Nieto to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also expressed condolences via statements and social media.

