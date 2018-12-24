You are here

  • Home
  • US judge orders North Korea to pay $500 million in death of student Otto Warmbier
﻿

US judge orders North Korea to pay $500 million in death of student Otto Warmbier

Otto Frederick Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea's top court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 16, 2016. Mandatory credit (Kyodo/File Photo via Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2018
AP
0

US judge orders North Korea to pay $500 million in death of student Otto Warmbier

  • Warmbier was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster
  • US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington ruled that North Korea should pay damages
Updated 24 December 2018
AP
0

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million on Monday in a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died shortly after being released from that country.
US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington ruled that North Korea should pay damages to Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of the University of Virginia student.
Warmbier was a University of Virginia student who was visiting North Korea with a tour group when he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster. He died in June 2017, shortly after he returned to the US in a coma and showing apparent signs of torture while in custody.
The judgment is largely a symbolic victory for now, since there is no mechanism to force North Korea to pay.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they were thankful that that the court found the government of Kim Jong Un “legally and morally” responsible for their son’s death.
“We put ourselves and our family through the ordeal of a lawsuit and public trial because we promised Otto that we will never rest until we have justice for him,” they said in a joint statement. “Today’s thoughtful opinion by Chief Judge Howell is a significant step on our journey.”
The lawsuit, filed in April, describes in horrific detail the physical abuse Warmbier endured in North Korean custody.
When his parents boarded a plane to see him upon arrival in the US, they were “stunned to see his condition,” according to court documents.
The 22-year-old was blind and deaf, his arms were curled and mangled and he was jerking violently and howling, completely unresponsive to his family’s attempts to comfort him. His once straight teeth were misaligned, and he had an unexplained scarred wound on his foot. An expert said in court papers that the injuries suggested he had been tortured with electrocution.
A neurologist later concluded that the college student suffered brain damage, likely from a loss of blood flow to the brain for 5-20 minutes.
The complaint also said Warmbier, who was from a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, was pressured to make a televised confession and then convicted of subversion after a one-hour trial. He was denied communication with his family. In early June 2017, Warmbier’s parents were informed he was in a coma and had been in that condition for one year.

Topics: North Korea Asia Otto Warmbier US

Related

0
World
N. Korea accuses ‘old lunatic’ Trump of exploiting Warmbier death
0
World
US accused of ‘smear campaign’ over Warmbier death

Pope hopes for peace in Yemen, Syria and other flashpoints

Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
0

Pope hopes for peace in Yemen, Syria and other flashpoints

  • The pontiff said he hoped a truce in Yemen would end the war there
  • He also said he hoped for renewed peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
0

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis used his Christmas message Tuesday to appeal for peace in conflict zones such as Syria and Yemen, whose populations face some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
“My wish for a happy Christmas is a wish for fraternity. Fraternity among individuals of every nation and culture. Fraternity among people with different ideas... Fraternity among persons of different religions,” he said in his traditional “Urbi and Orbi” (To the City and to the World) address in Saint Peter’s Square.
The pontiff said he hoped a truce in Yemen would end a devastating war which has killed around 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million Yemenis to the brink of famine.
“My thoughts turn to Yemen, in the hope that the truce brokered by the international community may finally bring relief to all those children and people exhausted by war and famine,” he said.
The Pope also evoked the war in Syria, from where US President Donald Trump has decided to pull out some 2,000 troops in a controversial decision, arguing that Daesh has been defeated.
“May the international community work decisively for a political solution... so that the Syrian people, especially all those who were forced to leave their own lands and seek refuge elsewhere, can return to live in peace in their own country,” he said.
He also said he hoped for renewed peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians “that can put an end to a conflict that for over 70 years has rent the land chosen by the Lord to show his face of love.”

Topics: Yemen Syria Pope Francis

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Pope Francis will visit the UAE in February: Vatican City
0
World
Church will ‘never again’ ignore abuse accusations: pope

Latest updates

Rihanna spotted in Malibu with Saudi beau
0
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates Christmas before annual speech
0
Clashes erupt as Sudanese march on presidential palace
0
Pope hopes for peace in Yemen, Syria and other flashpoints
0
Labor court in Riyadh announces ruling to pay delayed salaries to nurse
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.