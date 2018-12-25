Saudi female surgeon leads operation to remove rare liver tumor

JEDDAH: A medical team of surgeons in Saudi Arabia, led by female Saudi surgeon Hanan Al-Ghamdi, have successfully removed a liver tumor weighing more than two kilograms.
The complex surgery was conducted at a specialist hospital in Khobar, eastern Saudi Arabia.
Al-Ghamdi was quoted by local press saying the surgery was successful and that the patient was discharged from hospital in good health and without any complications.
She also praised the capabilities of Saudi hospitals and the expertise, medical instruments and modern endoscopes that enable them to operate on these levels of complex surgeries.
