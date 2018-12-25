You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Barefoot Woman
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: The Barefoot Woman

Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Barefoot Woman

Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

Author: Scholastique Mukasonga

The Barefoot Woman is a moving, unforgettable tribute to a Tutsi woman who did everything to protect her children from the Rwandan genocide, by the daughter who refuses to let her family’s story be forgotten.
Author Scholastique Mukasonga focuses her authorial lens on a historical segment isolated from within a kaleidoscope of major events.
She brings forth the history lived and suffered by her people who are forced to abandon their homes.
They endure the process of relocation and invest their energy into new places with fewer resources and the fear of death knocking at their door.
In The Barefoot Woman, translated from the French into English by Jordan Stump, Mukasonga attempts to fulfill her daughterly duty: “Mama, I wasn’t there to cover your body, and all I have left is words — words in a language you did not understand — to do as you asked. And I’m all alone with my feeble words, and on the pages of my notebook, over and over, my sentences weave a shroud for your missing body.”
Born in Rwanda in 1956, Mukasonga experienced from childhood the violence and humiliation of the ethnic conflicts that shook her country.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Creatures of Cain
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Carnivores of the World

Book Review: Tales of adventure — in the Arabic tongue

“All Strangers Are Kin” is a compelling and colorful memoir. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 December 2018
By Lisa Kaaki
0

Book Review: Tales of adventure — in the Arabic tongue

  • “All Strangers Are Kin” is a compelling and colorful memoir
  • Writer Zora O'Neill argues that the Arabic language is not only a tool to read, write and speak, but is also a connection
Updated 24 December 2018
By Lisa Kaaki
0

BEIRUT: In “All Strangers Are Kin” — winner of the 2017 Society of American Travel Writers Lowell Thomas award for best travel book — Zora O’Neill argues that the Arabic language is not only a tool to read, write and speak, but is also a connection.

The book, now available in a paperback edition, focuses on the Arab world, but ignores wars and political conflicts. Instead, it deals with Arabic, the world’s fifth most popular language, and its everyday use to tell stories, sing songs, make jokes and talk with friends.

O’Neill believes that we can communicate just by listening and nodding and saying thank you from the heart.

“My aim in this book is to bring average people in the Arab world to your attention. I want you to imagine what their lives might be like,” she writes.

Like most foreigners, O’Neill studied written Arabic, known as “Fusha.” Written Arabic is used from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic, while spoken Arabic consists of dozens of dialects.

After O’Neill obtained a master’s degree in Arabic, she realized that she could understand a poem composed in the sixth century but was hardly able to have a conversation with her landlord in Cairo.

In 2007, after returning to Egypt to update a guidebook, she began studying Arabic again, focusing on spoken Arabic and “interacting with people, not books.”

O’Neill embarked on four successive trips to countries representing the main dialects in the Arab world — Egypt, the UAE, Lebanon and Morocco.

The fun starts the day she arrives in Cairo. On her way from the airport, she hears the taxi driver telling a pedestrian: “Ya gamoosa” (“Move it, you water buffalo”).

“All Strangers Are Kin” is a compelling and colorful memoir. O’Neill’s tales of adventure are woven with glimpses of her daily life and thoughts on the Arabic language that run through the narrative like a mantra.

Topics: Book book reviews ARab

Related

0
books
Book Review: ‘Baghdad Noir’ tells haunting tales from a diverse city
0
books
Book Review: ‘Hookah Nights’ explores life in an ever-changing Egypt

Latest updates

US pullout: what impact for Syria’s main players?
0
Privacy and other matters with Facebook’s video-call gadget
0
Woman names baby after medic who saved her during wildfire
0
Sudan police disperse protesters with tear gas on sixth day of unrest
0
Elephants join search in Thailand for missing 2-year-old boy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.