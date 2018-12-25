You are here

﻿

Gunmen kill 17 in Nigeria village attack

A girl pauses before burnt vehicle following a fire caused by a pipeline explosion in Lagos, on December 20, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP

Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen at the weekend killed 17 people in the latest attack on villages in northern Nigeria’s Zamfara state, witnesses and police said Monday.
The assault came just days after 25 people were killed in similar raids on two villages in the region and appeared to be part of a long-running cycle of violence between bandits and local communities. Gunmen on motorcycles stormed Magami village in the Maradun district area on Saturday, shooting indiscriminately as residents fled.
“After the attack, we collected 17... bodies, which we buried,” Magami resident Kasimu Bello told AFP. “The gunmen entered the village on several motorcycles, shooting people as they tried to flee,” he said. Another resident, Umaru Bawa, confirmed the attack, saying “the bandits pursued people like chickens and shot them dead as they ran into the bush.” On Wednesday, 25 people were killed when gunmen raided two villages in Birnin Magaji district.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the latest attacks and said that reinforcements would be deployed “to protect local populations.”
On Monday, two people died after police fired on hundreds of people displaced by the attacks in Tsafe district who were staging a protest, locals said.
“The protest turned violent and the protesters set a section of the local government secretariat on fire,” said Lawwali Umeh, a resident in the area.
“The police responded and fired at the crowd. Two people were killed,” he said. More than 40 people had been killed by bandits in 16 villages in the past two weeks, he said.
Another resident, Usmanu Abdullahi, confirmed the details of the protest. Farming and herding communities in Zamfara have for years been wracked by cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom. That has prompted villagers to form vigilante gangs as a protection force. They have been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings.
In April, troops were deployed to Zamfara to fight the gangs and police banned the civilian militia in an attempt to curb the cycle of reprisals.
Early this month, an influential traditional ruler in the state called for civilian militia members to be given assault rifles to defend themselves.
The continued raids by cattle thieves in Zamfara — as well as a conflict over resources between farmers and herders in central Nigeria — have added to Nigeria’s security challenges as the military battles Boko Haram jihadists in the northeast.

Topics: Nigeria Kano Boko Haram

Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, delivers a speech during her swearing-in ceremony in Puebla, Mexico, December 14, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 December 2018
AP
Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash -reports

  The fact the accident occurred just days after Alonso took office triggered speculation of foul play on social media
Updated 25 December 2018
AP
AP
MEXICO CITY: A husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of the central Mexican state of Puebla died in a Christmas Eve helicopter crash, officials announced.
Mexico’s political class was stunned by the deaths of Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, a prominent figure in the opposition National Action Party who had vied unsuccessfully for the party’s presidential nomination and its internal leadership. He was currently a federal senator for the party.
Two pilots and a third passenger also died.
The Agusta 109 helicopter fell about 10 minutes after taking off from an airport on the outskirts of Puebla on a flight to Mexico City, crashing about 3.5 miles (5.5 kilometers) north of the airport, federal Public Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo told a news conference.
Images of the crash showed a shattered, still smoldering aircraft on the edge of a scorched patch of cornfield.
Both federal and state officials said they had opened investigations into the cause — a potentially sensitive case because President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party had challenged the validity of Alonso’s election in July. She was sworn in 10 days ago after independent electoral authorities dismissed the challenge.
State spokesman Maximiliano Cortazar demanded a “transparent, impartial and independent” investigation.
Lopez Obrador expressed his “deepest condolences” via Twitter to the family of on Monday evening.
Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was currently a federal senator. Opponents alleged that he had manipulated the election to hand power to his wife.
Government agencies and scores of officials, including former President Enrique Pena Nieto, also expressed condolences via statements and social media.

Topics: Mexico

