You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election
﻿

Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election

Bangladeshi policemen check the bags of commuters in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP)
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
0

Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election

  • More than 720,000 Rohingya Muslims fled what the UN called ethnic cleansing in Myanmar’s Rakhine state after August 2017. There were already nearly 300,000 refugees in the overcrowded camps
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
0

COX’s BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh will seal off refugee camps housing about one million Rohingya Muslims for three days around the country’s tense general election this week, officials said Monday.
Rohingya living in the southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar will not be allowed out of their settlements from Saturday.
The election is Sunday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who earned international praise for accepting the refugees who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar, seeking a record fourth term.
The Election Commission ordered authorities in Cox’s Bazar to prevent refugees being exploited during election campaigning, Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said.
“This is a security measure. The embargo also applies to NGO workers. They cannot go inside the camps unless it is an emergency,” he told AFP.
Police said extra roadblocks would be set up around the camps.
Over 720,000 Rohingya Muslims fled what the UN called ethnic cleansing in Myanmar’s Rakhine state after August 2017. There were already nearly 300,000 refugees in the overcrowded camps.
More than 450 police will be deployed in the camps alongside border guards and community police, a spokesman said.
Thousands of troops were also put on law and order duties across the country Monday amid escalating poll violence, said a military statement.
Media reports said some 30,000 soldiers were joining more than 20,000 paramilitary forces already deployed.
At least six people have been killed in the election violence while the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) says at least 152 of its candidates have been attacked.
The BNP meanwhile criticized Bangladesh star cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza for being a candidate for the ruling Awami League.
One-day international captain Mashrafe is now campaigning after leading Bangladesh to a series win over West Indies this month. The BNP said though that Mashrafte could not be a candidate when he earns public money as a cricketer.
“We welcome youngsters like him joining politics. But the law cannot be different for a superstar and a layman,” opposition spokesman Rizvi Ahmed told AFP.
“Mashrafe is a paid cricketer of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a government body. So we protest him taking part in an election when we see our people are getting dropped for lame excuses,” he said.
Bangladesh law bars salaried public employees from contesting elections. Several opposition candidates have been disqualified because they have government jobs.
Mashrafe receives taka 420,000 ($5,000) a month from the board.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh Dhaka Rohingya Mulims

Related

0
World
PM Hasina on top in battle of the Bangladesh Begums
Special 0
World
Bangladesh electioneering in full swing; vote on Dec. 30

North Korea blasts UN resolution on rights abuse

Visitors look at an art installation by South Korean artist Lim Young-sun entitled 'The Show Must Go On' depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump, at the Seoul Art Center on December 19, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 22 min 6 sec ago
AFP
0

North Korea blasts UN resolution on rights abuse

  • The North’s state-run Rodong newspaper slammed the latest resolution as a “serious political provocation against the (North) and a vicious move to tarnish its international image”
Updated 22 min 6 sec ago
AFP
0

SEOUL: North Korea on Tuesday hit back at a latest UN resolution that condemned Pyongyang’s rights abuses, calling it a “serious... provocation” that would undermine peace efforts on the Korean peninsula.
The UN General Assembly adopted last week a resolution — which passed by consensus without a vote — condemning the “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights violations in the isolated North.
The impoverished but nuclear-armed nation, ruled by the Kim family through three generations, has been accused of state-sanctioned abuses including torture, rape and extrajudicial killings.
It marked the 14th consecutive year the UN has passed such a document. The North has constantly denied any rights abuses in the country and labelled the UN criticisms as smear campaigns aimed at undermining its leadership.
The North’s state-run Rodong newspaper slammed the latest resolution as a “serious political provocation against the (North) and a vicious move to tarnish its international image.”
“The wicked intention of the US... in getting vocal about the non-existent ‘human rights issue’ of the DPRK is to broaden the scope of the sanctions and pressure and escalate them,” it said in an editorial, using the North’s official name.
The editorial also lashed out at a “thoughtless” South Korea for backing the UN bill — a move that would be “tarnishing the atmosphere of improving the north-south ties.”
Washington had separately sought to organize a Security Council meeting on human rights in the North but gave up on the option earlier this month because it was unsure of the support it would get from partners.
But the US hopes to hold the meeting next month with the arrival of new non-permanent council members that could be more favorable to doing so.
The South’s President Moon Jae-in has advocated dialogue with the North to nudge it to denuclearization negotiations and has met with its leader Kim Jong Un three times this year.
Kim also met with US President Donald Trump in a historic summit in June but progress has stalled with both sides accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.

Topics: North Korea United Nations (UN) South Korea United States of America

Related

0
World
US judge orders North Korea to pay $500 million in death of student Otto Warmbier
0
World
Trump says next meeting with North Korea’s Kim likely in early 2019

Latest updates

North Korea blasts UN resolution on rights abuse
0
US pullout: what impact for Syria’s main players?
0
Privacy and other matters with Facebook’s video-call gadget
0
Woman names baby after medic who saved her during wildfire
0
Sudan police disperse protesters with tear gas on sixth day of unrest
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.