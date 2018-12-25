You are here



UK bans pet shops from selling puppies and kittens

Animal welfare groups praised the government measure as an important step forward. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 December 2018
AP


UK bans pet shops from selling puppies and kittens

  • Under the new measure, people wishing to adopt a puppy or kitten would have to deal directly with a breeder or a re-homing center, rather than pet shops or other commercial dealers
Updated 25 December 2018
AP


LONDON: Britain has banned third-party sales of puppies and kittens to protect the animals from exploitation.
The government says the new law will help crack down on “puppy farms” and make it harder for unscrupulous dealers who have little regard for animal welfare.
Animal Welfare Minister David Rutley said the ban “is part of our commitment to make sure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life.”
The decision follows a public consultation that found overwhelming support for banning third-party sales.
Under the new measure, people wishing to adopt a puppy or kitten would have to deal directly with a breeder or a re-homing center, rather than pet shops or other commercial dealers.
Animal welfare groups praised the government measure as an important step forward. Marc Abraham, a veterinarian who appears on television and is the founder of Pup Aid, called it “a real victory for grassroots campaigners as well as the UK’s dogs and cats.”
He said the law would make breeders more accountable and make it more difficult to sell illegally smuggled puppies and kittens.
The change was also endorsed by one of Britain’s best-known animal shelters, the Battersea Cat and Dogs Home.
It comes as the RSPCA is asking the British public for information about the identity of a passenger and driver caught on closed circuit TV abandoning a dog despite its pleas to be allowed back into the car.
The abandonment took place earlier this month in Trentham, 145 miles (235 kilometers) northwest of London, but the video was circulating Monday online.
“To see the poor dog in such obvious distress, jumping up at the car as it drives away, is just heartbreaking,” said RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky. “I can’t understand how someone could do this.”

Topics: Kittens Puppies United Kingdom

On Christmas Eve, Trump questions child about belief in Santa

Updated 39 min 4 sec ago
AFP


On Christmas Eve, Trump questions child about belief in Santa

  • The call to American defense agency NORAD, which “tracks” Santa’s movements around the world, was one of several answered by Trump and his wife Melania as part of a Christmas Eve tradition
  • Trump then ventured into dangerous waters, asking: “Are you still a believer in Santa Claus? ‘Cuz at seven it’s marginal, right?“
Updated 39 min 4 sec ago
AFP


WASHINGTON: Fielding a phone call from a seven-year-old on Monday, US President Donald Trump put himself on Santa Claus’s naughty list by raising doubts about his existence.
The call to American defense agency NORAD, which “tracks” Santa’s movements around the world, was one of several answered by Trump and his wife Melania as part of a Christmas Eve tradition.
It began innocuously enough: “Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?“
But Trump then ventured into dangerous waters, asking: “Are you still a believer in Santa Claus? ‘Cuz at seven it’s marginal, right?“
The president’s question was not well-received on social media.
“Belief in Santa should be preserved as long as possible. It’s the, or close to the, beginning of the end of innocence. For Mr.Trump to be responsible for that is sad...but not surprising,” a Twitter user named Walt Corey wrote.
Derryl Murphy tweeted that “Trump doesn’t know how to say anything appropriate, to anyone,” while Sarah Walker wrote on Twitter: “This further proves that he is the grinch.”
It was not immediately clear whether Coleman decided to forego leaving cookies and milk out for Santa this year.

Topics: Donald Trump santa santa clause White House Christmas christmas eve

